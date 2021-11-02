CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yahoo to Pull out of China Amid 'Challenging' Environment

By Zen Soo / Associated Press
 6 days ago

Yahoo Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to pull out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.”. The company said in a statement that its services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of Nov. 1. “Yahoo remains committed to the rights of our...

Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
Washington Post

No one wants a war over Taiwan. But that won’t last forever.

In dealing with Taiwan, ambiguity has always been the diplomat’s friend. It has allowed Washington and Beijing to say they both favor “one China” in principle — and for Taipei to pursue its own democratic path and self-defense strategy without a formal declaration of independence. Opinions to start the day,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Time

Chinese Scientists Say They Can Turn Industrial Emissions Into Animal Feed

Chinese researchers said they have developed the technology to turn industrial emissions into animal feed at scale, a move that could cut the country’s dependence on imported raw materials such as soybeans. The technology involves synthesizing industrial exhaust containing carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide and nitrogen into proteins using Clostridium autoethanogenum,...
AGRICULTURE
Time

Investors Bet Big on Climate Fight—But Activists Call for Scrutiny of Their Motives

(GLASGOW, Scotland) — Governments and big investors announced fresh steps Wednesday to pour trillions of dollars into curbing global warming, reflecting the financial world’s growing embrace of efforts to fight climate change as both a business necessity and opportunity. But some social justice activists called for scrutiny of investors’ motives,...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China warns it will have 'no choice but to take it to the battlefield' if Taiwan 'continues provocative acts' as Beijing's military carries out beach landing assault drills

Chinese state media has warned that '[we] will have little choice but to take Taiwan to the battlefield' after the island's president vowed to resist 'threats' from Beijing. The Global Times newspaper issued the threat on Sunday, in the wake of a speech by Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen in which she vowed to resist pressure from Beijing to 'reunify' the island.
CHINA
Reuters

Quebec minister met Tesla executives in October over supply chain role

MONTREAL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Quebec's Economy Minister met Tesla (TSLA.O) leaders over the role the resource-rich Canadian province could play in the electric-car maker's supply chain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon met with Tesla executives during a government mission to California in October. News...
ECONOMY

