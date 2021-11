Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console has suffered from stock issues since it launched last year. The same has been true for Sony’s PS5 and practically every other electronic from graphics cards to phones and even cars. The situation has been especially bad for the new generation of consoles. Gamers find it difficult to get new consoles at the best of times. The supply issues and excitement for the new generation have made it difficult for gamers to find either of the new consoles for an entire year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO