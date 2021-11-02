CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracking a cold middle part of the week

KSLA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexan residents voted in favor of two propositions put on the ballot in response to COVID-19 restrictions. Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon. Updated: 3 hours ago....

www.ksla.com

KSLA

Explosion, fire kills 3 in Bowie County

The six-month period was amended from the original proposal that called for a yearlong moratorium. Texan residents voted in favor of two propositions put on the ballot in response to COVID-19 restrictions. Louisiana Department of Health says first shipments of child vaccine expected soon. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Millions...
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

After deadly evacuation, 7 La. nursing homes will remain shuttered for months

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seven shuttered nursing homes across Louisiana will remain closed for at least 12 months, as the operator fights to have his licenses reinstated. Investigators from the Louisiana Department of Health blame the operator of those facilities, Bob Dean, for leading a deadly storm evacuation to a warehouse in Independence. Five of those deaths have been linked to Hurricane Ida.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Louisiana Man Gets His Life Savings Back From the DEA

Quick question: Can the government seize your money without charging you with a crime? If you ask Louisiana resident Kermit Warren (pictured above), he'll tell you that the answer is yes and no. I know that sounds confusing, that's because it totally is. Kermit Warren was trying to make an...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Louisiana still gripped by nurse and doctor shortage

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s shortage of health care professionals is not improving. In fact, some think when it comes to nurses, it is getting worse. The shortage of nurses and doctors was a serious issue long before COVID-19 put stress on the state’s health care system. Dr. Jennifer Manning...
LOUISIANA STATE
WUPE

Watch Out: Doing This in Massachusetts Hospitals is Illegal

We have been having a chuckle looking at some oddball Massachusetts laws that are still in effect today. Many of these laws don't make a whole lot of sense and it's hard to believe that they became laws in the first place. For example, three of the head-scratching Massachusetts laws we looked at include the following:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KSLA

East Texas 5 to 11-year-olds begin to receive COVID-19 vaccine

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kids ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. The CDC gave final recommendation Tuesday night to move forward with vaccinating kids. “We’ve been awaiting this approval for some time,” CEO of the Northeast Texas Public Health District George...
KIDS
Shine My Crown

Baton Rouge Mother-of-Four Killed in Murder-Suicide

A Baton Rouge family is in mourning after a loved one was shot and killed in a suspected murder-suicide. Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office believe Vinnie Mackie Jr., 28, shot and killed Myesha Davis, 27, before turning the gun on himself. Police are unsure as to whether Mackie Jr. and Davis were in a relationship.
BATON ROUGE, LA
EatThis

These 5 States Have "Out of Control" COVID

Coronavirus cases are receding nationwide—but not in every state. In fact, in some states in America, cases are actually rising quickly, as the virus lowers in former hotspots in the South. Where is COVID rising and how can you stay safe no matter where you live? Read on for the 5 states that have the fastest rising caseloads—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

BREAKING: Fifth Circuit HALTS Biden Vaccine Mandate on Businesses Over ‘Grave’ Constitutional Concerns

President Joe Biden‘s rule forcing businesses of over 100 employees to mandate the Covid vaccine has been temporarily halted by the Fifth Circuit court of appeals. Attorneys general for several states, including Texas, Louisiana, and Utah, joined advocacy and business groups in the petition, which is not the only legal challenge faced by the administration over the rule.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Disabled activist dies after United Airlines destroyed her custom wheelchair

A well known disability activist has reportedly died from complications associated with the loss of her custom wheelchair, which was destroyed during a United Airlines flight.Engracia Figueroa, 51, was admitted to an ICU unit about two weeks ago and according to Hand in Hand, a US-wide network advocating for dignified working conditions, died on Sunday. United Airlines allegedly destroyed her custom-made wheelchair during a flight from Washington DC to California, her home. It was damaged in the cargo-hold. Despite having a spinal cord injury and left leg amputation, Ms Figueroa was allegedly forced to wait five hours after landing...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

