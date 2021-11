The past week was incredibly wild for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The star signal-caller was not able to suit up for the Packers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. That would have been the headline about Rodgers, but an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show opened a can of worms and resulted in a loud reaction from the mainstream, including one from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO