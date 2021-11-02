Report: Fire/EMS shortages threaten local public safety

St. John the Evangelist School welcomed several firefighters from the Watertown Fire Department on October 12 and 13 to speak about fire prevention and safety. The firefighters spoke to the pre-K through eighth grade students. Fire Marshal Kim Calabrese taught students about the importance of designated meeting points, working smoke detectors, and how to stop-drop-and-roll. The students looked on as Firefighters Brian and Sam showed how they put on their firefighting gear. The highlight of the visit was when students got to take turns spraying the fire hose, helped by the school’s pastor, Father Anthony, and former pastor, Father Cooney, both of whom are volunteer firefighters. The school wishes to thank the Watertown Fire Department for an enlightening visit. Shown are Father Anthony, (left), Father Cooney, and two kindergartners.

WATERTOWN, CT ・ 4 DAYS AGO