Waukesha, WI

Report: Fire/EMS shortages threaten local public safety

Greater Milwaukee Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA — Local fire departments and emergency medical service (EMS) agencies across Wisconsin are facing significant shortages in staffing and funding that impact the public safety in the communities they serve, according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF). The forum is a nonpartisan research organization that provides analysis on...

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

 

Billings Gazette

Guest opinion: Public Safety Levy passage would aid Fire Department response

The Billings Fire Department is a dynamic and ever-evolving organization that has done more with the same resources for quite some time. The demand for services from our community members is quickly becoming unsustainable as our calls for service have increased by 76% since 2010. Last year, we responded to 18,284 calls and in 2021, we anticipate a number well over 19,000.
BILLINGS, MT
wtuz.com

Uhrichsville Sees ‘Record’ Fire, EMS Calls

Nick McWilliams reporting – As the end of the year approaches, Uhrichsville Fire and EMS members have remained busy. Mayor Mark Haney discussed call volume with council on Thursday. By his account, October has been one of the busiest months the department has ever seen in recent memory. “It’s been...
UHRICHSVILLE, OH
thebrillionnews.com

Study: Volunteer fire/EMS operations in trouble

The non-partisan Wisconsin Policy Forum (WPF) released a new report, "In Need of Resuscitation?" on October 27, warning that the volunteer-based delivery of fire protection and emergency medical services, especially in rural areas, is unsustainable. A complete story summarizing the report will be featured in the November 4 print edition...
HEALTH SERVICES
My Clallam County

Fire reported near local fire station

PORT ANGELES – A fire east of Port Angeles could’ve turned out a lot worse. Clallam 2 Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire in the 2400 block of E Pioneer in Gales Addition about 1:45 yesterday afternoon. The caller reported that his house was on fire. Crews...
PORT ANGELES, WA
City
La Crosse, WI
City
Racine, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Fire, EMS Workers Struggle to Meet Needs

You’re raking leaves on a fall afternoon and suddenly your heart seizes. You clutch your chest in panic and realize you might be having a heart attack. A neighbor notices and calls 911. Within four minutes, there is an ambulance on the scene and paramedics continue to provide care enroute to the hospital.
HEALTH SERVICES
x1071.com

Report: Fire, EMS departments nearing crisis in Wisconsin as 911 calls rise, staffing declines

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. – When flames tore through a Fort Atkinson warehouse in early August, fire departments from as far away as Illinois responded. Jefferson Fire Chief Ronald Wegner, president of the Jefferson County Fire Chiefs Association and whose department was one of many who responded that week, said that when a call for response went out–there just wasn’t enough people close by to go.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Post and Courier

Lexington County EMS shortage leads to gaps in service

LEXINGTON – As Lexington County has become the fastest growing county in the Midlands, the county’s EMS department has faced ballooning 911 call volumes and staff shortages that has led to gaps in services. Ashley Bagwell, of Irmo, experienced the dread of a delayed emergency response when her 6-year-old daughter...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
KULR8

Billings Fire Dept. moving to priority dispatch on Nov. 8; will create mobile response teams with public safety mill levy funds

BILLINGS — Billings is moving to a priority dispatch system on Monday, Nov. 8. Assistant Fire Chief for the Billings Fire Department Matt Hoppel said priority dispatch will be phased in. The first phase, starting Nov. 8, will involve sending an ambulance only on some calls (where appropriate), instead of a fire truck and ambulance.
BILLINGS, MT
primepublishers.com

FIRE PREVENTION AND SAFETY

St. John the Evangelist School welcomed several firefighters from the Watertown Fire Department on October 12 and 13 to speak about fire prevention and safety. The firefighters spoke to the pre-K through eighth grade students. Fire Marshal Kim Calabrese taught students about the importance of designated meeting points, working smoke detectors, and how to stop-drop-and-roll. The students looked on as Firefighters Brian and Sam showed how they put on their firefighting gear. The highlight of the visit was when students got to take turns spraying the fire hose, helped by the school’s pastor, Father Anthony, and former pastor, Father Cooney, both of whom are volunteer firefighters. The school wishes to thank the Watertown Fire Department for an enlightening visit. Shown are Father Anthony, (left), Father Cooney, and two kindergartners.
WATERTOWN, CT
theperrynews.com

Public safety procession planned for Woodward Fire Chief Cavanaugh

A public safety procession in honor of Woodward Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ken Cavanaugh will begin Saturday immediately following the 10 a.m. funeral ceremonies at the Woodward-Granger High School. The route will proceed from the high school to the Woodward Cemetery via the Bouton fire station. Public observers of the...
WOODWARD, IA
Politics
KRGV

First responders remind public of fire safety practices

Last week, two Valley families lost their homes and everything inside due to a fire. First responders are urging the community to check their smoke detectors or install new ones if they don't own any. Experts say it's the best way to alert everybody in the home of a dangerous...
MCALLEN, TX
collegianonline.com

Public Safety, Communications collaborate to boost campus safety

Public Safety and BJU Communications collaborate with one another to prepare for the possibility of a variety of emergency circumstances, including weather threats and active shooter situations. David Champ, commander of Public Safety, said Public Safety sends all its officers through training for different types of emergencies. “Each of our...
GREENVILLE, SC
Bellefontaine Examiner

Fire safety exploration

Bellefontaine Fire Department firefighter/paramedic Brian Wilson helps Discovery Center preschooler Molly Mere down from the fire truck Wednesday during the visit by the fire department to cap off Fire Safety Month. Wilson showed students the ins and outs of the fire truck, explaining the hoses and all the tools that firefighters need to carry on the truck to help them put out fires. Meantime, fellow firefighter Ben Kennedy worked with students inside to practice how to “stop, drop and roll” along with showing the kids this special protective suit. Preschool students have been learning about fire safety for the past several weeks. (LOGAN COUNTY BOARD OF DD PHOTO)
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
erienewsnow.com

EMS Shortages Can Potentially Cause A System Failure

EMT workers at Emergy Care are facing shortages that can cause system failures. Local paramedics are afraid these shortages could cause delays in responding to calls. Paramedics in the Northwestern Pennsylvania area met today with elected officials to discuss these shortages. Presentations about funding, reimbursements, retention and recruitment were all mentioned. Director of Operations at Emergy Care, Todd Steele mentions that the paramedics are paid through third parties. If transportation runs short, no one can be paid.
HEALTH SERVICES
nowhabersham.com

Public safety officials share Halloween safety tips

As Halloween approaches, public safety officials are sharing tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this weekend. Local police departments and county sheriff’s offices remind drivers to be extra careful over the course of the weekend as trick-or-treaters travel on foot through neighborhoods. Officials also suggest trick-or-treaters wear light-up gear, glowsticks or carry a flashlight for increased visibility.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

