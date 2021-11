Rick and Morty shared a fun new video compiling three seconds of every episode in the series all in one place! Rick and Morty has come very far from where it first began as the franchise is now a massive hit for Adult Swim, and has already been committed for several seasons more of new episodes in the future. The franchise has gone on to influence some major real life things with its smaller jokes here and there (such as the now infamous Szechuan Sauce gag from the third season), but it certainly is eye-opening to see just how far the series has come in one go.

