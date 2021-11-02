Vodafone Germany plots rapid standalone rollout

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Rwandan LEO satellite rumors; Vivendi/TIM latest; faster speeds in Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogoch. State-owned Telekom Srbija is hoping that a sprinkling of Vodafone fairy dust will help it with procurement and more. The two operators have struck a new partnership agreement covering Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, which, in the words of Vodafone's press release, will allow Telekom Srbija to "benefit from Vodafone's global knowledge and experience as well as procurement capabilities."

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO