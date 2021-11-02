Vodafone Germany plots rapid standalone rollout

Use of artificial intelligence technology in developing new 5G materials presents lucrative prospects for market players, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- As the rollout of 5G networks increases, stakeholders face challenges related to transmission losses in electronic components, such as 5G antennas, filters, circulators, cables, and wirings, driving the need for high-performance materials with low-loss properties. Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Materials for 5G Infrastructure: Technology and IP Analysis, finds that antenna substrate is the strongest segment due to the rising demand for smartphones and a large number of planned base stations.
Comments / 0