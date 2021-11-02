CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBT Started Its AI System Training With Health-Related Big Data, Aiming To Create An Intelligent Health Advisor Agent, Named Hippocrates.

The Hippocrates system - an Avant! derivative, will be trained with vast amounts of health-related information, using accredited medical textbooks and health-related data resources

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD) ("GBT", or the "Company"), is now training its Hippocrates system, an Avant! AI derivative system, with health-related big data, aiming to create an intelligent health advisory system. The company started "teaching" Avant! medical data using accredited medical textbooks used in medical schools. The AI system will learn the information to provide first line, health related advice and tips. Additionally, the company plans to connect with governmental and professional accredited data resources, among them are the CDC (Center of Dieses Control and Prevention - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (cdc.gov) ) and the NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information - National Center for Biotechnology Information (nih.gov) ), as additional references.

The AI system is targeted to potentially understand a user's question, analyze the information conclude and advise. Hippocrates will be equipped with an initial vast amount of health-related data and cognitively grow its knowledge over time, learning from its own experiences, the same way a human does. The system's big data system incorporates components of data mining, statistics, and predictive analysis, extracting knowledge and insights from huge amounts of information. The system's methodologies and algorithms provide a high precision of big data analytics enabling reasoning and learning capabilities. Hippocrates will be available through both web and mobile applications.

The system's main advantage potentially, is the capability to combine flexibility and agility with rigorous data analysis; scientifically, extracting value from huge data sets. It applies data science methods to address the needs of a new era of intelligent healthcare, aiming to benefit patients and healthcare professionals, addressing the challenges of providing rapid healthcare services anywhere around the world. The company is evaluating monetizing the system via clinics/hospitals licensing or individual's fees.

"The Hippocrates system is a derivative-system of our Avant! AI and is now under massive data training to become an efficient data-driven information health advisory agent. We are in the process of training Hippocrates with accredited medical textbooks that are taught in medical schools. Additionally. we will be connecting the Hippocrates system with governmental health resources, among them are CDC, and the NCBI. The aim is to provide our AI agent with vast amount of health-related materials to enable a first line health advice and tips. The system will have cognitive capabilities to learn from its own experience and ultimately reason and predict accordingly. The health advisor agent will interact with users through a website interface and mobile application. GBT believes that artificial intelligence solutions are going to become more prominent in our new era, and plans to create a set of health-related solutions via hardware, qTerm device, and supporting AI computer programs. Naturally, we plan to integrate the Hippocrates system with our qTerm device sometime during 2022. These systems aim to assist individuals and health professional to provide better and faster healthcare anywhere around the world. The training of our Hippocrates system is the first step of building an intelligent health advisory agent that learns from vast data resources and its own experience; ultimately, becoming more knowledgeable over time, as a human does," said Danny Rittman the Company's CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, and fully developed, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCHD) ("GBT") ( http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT's mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT's goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT's vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact: Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO press@gopherprotocol.com

