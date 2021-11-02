CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAE Cancels Conference Call To Review Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

 6 days ago

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW) today announced that it will cancel its webcast and conference call previously scheduled for 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 4, 2021 as a result of the pending transaction in which PAE agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC. The company will issue a press release announcing third quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

About PAEFor more than 66 years, PAE has tackled the world's toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of approximately 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For investor inquiries regarding PAE:Mark ZindlerVice President, Investor RelationsPAE703-717-6017 mark.zindler@pae.com

For media inquiries regarding PAE:Terrence NowlinSenior Communications ManagerPAE703-656-7423 terrence.nowlin@pae.com

