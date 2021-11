Knockout City players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be happy to know that a free next-gen upgrade is coming to the game next week! In a new post on the game's official blog, EA and developer Velan revealed the resolution players can expect to see, as well as some of the other visual improvements that will accompany the update. Even better, the upgrade will also be free to players that obtained the game through Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus! Players will also have the ability to choose between performance and quality options. The breakdown from the blog post can be found below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO