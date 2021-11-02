Intercept Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation And Poster Presentations At The Liver Meeting

Late-breaking oral presentation compares transplant-free survival in patients with PBC treated with OCA to external controls from the Global PBC and UK-PBC study groups

Poster presentations describe a new consensus panel biopsy reading methodology for NASH clinical trials and the study design of the Phase 3 REVERSE trial in compensated cirrhosis due to NASH

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICPT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, today announced that multiple abstracts on obeticholic acid (OCA), including a late-breaking oral presentation of long-term data in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), will be presented at The Liver Meeting 2021, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD). The Liver Meeting will be held virtually from November 12 to November 15, 2021.

"The Global PBC and UK-PBC databases have provided researchers with a wealth of information about the natural history of PBC, and this late-breaking presentation at The Liver Meeting will apply those learnings to help us understand OCA's potential to improve liver transplant-free survival," said M. Michelle Berrey, M.D., M.P.H., President of Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer of Intercept. "We are thankful to all of the patients who have contributed their data to the Global PBC and UK-PBC study groups, and we also thank the team of international researchers who collaborated on this groundbreaking study."

"The Liver Meeting will also feature two Intercept poster presentations with important implications for the NASH field," continued Dr. Berrey. "The first describes a new consensus panel methodology for assessing liver biopsies that we believe can help improve the accuracy of histological scoring in NASH clinical trials. The second provides an overview of the REVERSE study design and baseline characteristics of enrolled patients with compensated cirrhosis due to NASH. REVERSE is the next major Phase 3 trial readout in NASH and will help us determine if OCA can benefit this more advanced patient population with very high unmet need."

The use of OCA for fibrosis due to NASH is investigational and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Commission or any other health authority.

Presentations at The Liver Meeting include:

Late-Breaking Oral Presentation

"Patients with primary biliary cholangitis treated with long-term obeticholic acid in a trial setting demonstrate better transplant-free survival than external controls from the Global PBC and UK-PBC study groups" Carla Fiorella Murillo Perez, Holly Fisher, Shaun Hiu, Femi Adekunle, Martin Bonacci, Tracy Mayne, Elizabeth Smoot Malecha, Erik Ness, Adriaan J. van der Meer, Willem Lammers, Palak Trivedi, Pier Maria Battezzati, Frederik Nevens, Kris Kowdley, Tony Bruns, Nora Cazzagon, Annarosa Floreani, Andrew L. Mason, Cyriel Ponsioen, Albert Pares, Pietro Invernizzi, Marco Carbone, Ana Lleo, Marlyn J. Mayo, George N. Dalekos, Nikolaos K. Gatselis, Douglas Thorburn, Xavier Verhelst, Aliya Gulamhusein, Harry L. Janssen, Keith D. Lindor, Christophe Corpechot, David Jones, George Mells, Gideon Hirschfield, James Wason, Bettina E. Hansen and Global PBC Study Group, UK-PBC Group

Fibrosis due to NASH Poster Presentations

"A phase 3, double-blind, randomized, multicenter study of obeticholic acid in patients with compensated cirrhosis due to nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH): Study design and baseline patient characteristics of the REVERSE trial" (Abstract #1898) Vlad Ratziu, Arun J. Sanyal, Pierre Bedossa, Lois Lee, Mark Becker, Roger Davies, Stefanie Andrews, Macky Natha, Guadalupe Garcia-Tsao, Anita Kohli, Mitchell Shiffman, Eric Lawitz, Mary Rinella, Zobair Younossi

"Minimizing Variability and Increasing Concordance for NASH Histological Scoring in NASH Clinical Trials" ( Abstract #1620) Arun Sanyal, Rohit Loomba, Quentin M. Anstee, Vlad Ratziu, Amrik Shah, Macky Natha, Deepa Rajagopalan, Nirav Shelat, Mani Subramanian, Katy Wack, Oscar Carrasco-Zevallos, Murray Resnick, Kris Kowdley, Mary E. Rinella, Stephen Harrison, Zobair Younossi

PBC Poster Presentations

"Results from a Retrospective, Observational, Multicentre Study of Patients with PBC Treated with OCA in Real Life in Italy (O-REAL)" (Abstract #1300) Domenico Alvaro, Petro Invernizzi, Marie Graciela Pigozzi, Vito Di Marco, Alessandra Mangia, Valeria Piazzolla, Alfredo Di Leo, Vincenza Calvaruso, Marco Carbone, Giovanna Napolitano

"Expert Consensus Criteria and Practical Recommendations for PBC Care in the COVID-19 Era and Beyond" (Abstract #518) Marina Berenguer, Andreas Kremer, Gideon Hirschfield, Dave Jones, Vincent Leroy, Femi Adekunle, Marco Carbone

A full list of sessions at The Liver Meeting 2021 is available at www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting.

About Primary Biliary Cholangitis

Primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) is a chronic, progressive liver disorder that mostly affects women, afflicting approximately one in 1,000 women over the age of 40. If left untreated, survival of patients with PBC is significantly worse than the general population.

About Liver Fibrosis due to NASH

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a serious progressive liver disease caused by excessive fat accumulation in the liver that induces chronic inflammation, resulting in progressive fibrosis (scarring) that can lead to cirrhosis, eventual liver failure, cancer and death. Advanced fibrosis is associated with a substantially higher risk of liver-related morbidity and mortality in patients with NASH. There are currently no medications approved for the treatment of NASH.

About Intercept

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases, including primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Founded in 2002 in New York, Intercept has operations in the United States, Europe and Canada. For more information, please visit www.interceptpharma.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Ocaliva® (obeticholic acid)

OCALIVA, a farnesoid X receptor (FXR) agonist, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC)

without cirrhosis or

with compensated cirrhosis who do not have evidence of portal hypertension,

either in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) with an inadequate response to UDCA or as monotherapy in patients unable to tolerate UDCA.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on a reduction in alkaline phosphatase (ALP). An improvement in survival or disease-related symptoms has not been established. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

