CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Super League Strategy To Empower Creators Delivers Impressive Audience Reach Inside The Metaverse

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in video game experiences and entertainment at the intersection of the creator economy, gameplay content, and the metaverse, announced today significant growth in its global reach to users within Roblox and Minecraft. Only one month after the close of the company's acquisition of Bloxbiz, the dynamic advertising platform designed specifically for metaverse environments, Super League is demonstrating an exciting new level of scale for brands seeking engagement opportunities with such a crucial consumer audience.

In the full month of October 2021, within games developed by an enviable network of talented, culturally relevant creators that were visited almost 85 million times, Super League reached nearly 63 million monthly active users. The MAU (Monthly Active Users) level represents approximately 30% of all Roblox users, according to estimates from RTrack that peg Roblox MAUs at 206 million as of June 2021.

Also in October 2021, advertising units served through Bloxbiz within Roblox game titles had a total exposure time of more than 142 years. Ad exposure time within Bloxbiz is validated in multiple ways and aligns with thresholds and guidelines for in-game ads set by the International Advertising Bureau (IAB) and the Media Ratings Council (MRC), including, but not limited to, the requirements that an ad must be on screen and unobstructed by objects, be viewable from a reasonable angle from a player's line of sight, and excluding idling users.

Super League has seen similar growth within Minehut , its signature Minecraft community and the largest free Minecraft Java edition server host in North America. Minehut, where millions of user-generated Minecraft gameplay environments have been created by individual players, has experienced 85% year-over-year increases in MAUs and total hours of gameplay within the platform.

"The metaverse has become a significant point of conversation these last few days," says Ann Hand, Chairman and CEO of Super League Gaming. "Where Super League differentiates itself and its offerings is through a tireless focus on empowering creators. While other companies are beginning to dip their toes into the metaverse, we've been here for a while and continue to advance our market expertise around supporting metaverse creators and introducing brands into the space in a way that delivers powerful marketing outcomes, while also helping creators generate revenue from their passionate, hard, impressive work."

About Super League GamingSuper League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading metaverse and creator economy platform at the intersection of gaming and pop culture focused on tools and offerings that empower creators, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide incomparable access to an audience consisting of players in the largest global metaverse environments, fans of hundreds of thousands of gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across major social media and digital video platforms. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company's creator-centric offerings include content tools that power live stream multicasting, a leading metaverse advertising platform, a social media banner monetization platform, and a virtual cloud-based video production division, Virtualis Studios. Combined with vibrant in-game Minecraft communities, a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, and an award-winning esports invitational tournament series, Super League's properties deliver powerful opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve impactful marketing outcomes with gamers of all ages. For more, go to superleague.com.

Media Contact:Gillian SheldonSuper League Gaming gillian.sheldon@superleague.com

Investor Relations:Sophie Pearson and Cody SlachGateway Investor Relations SLG@gatewayir.com

Forward-Looking StatementsSafe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, among other things, statements about our possible or assumed business strategies, potential growth opportunities, new products and potential market opportunities. Risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to implement our plans, forecasts and other expectations with respect to our business; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of events that took place during and subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2021, including the possibility that the expected benefits will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; unknown liabilities that may or may not be within our control; attracting new customers and maintaining and expanding our existing customer base; our ability to scale and update our platform to respond to customers' needs and rapid technological change; increased competition on our market and our ability to compete effectively, and expansion of our operations and increased adoption of our platform internationally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect our financial results are included in the section titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings that we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission which, once filed, are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. 

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Captify Launches Search-Powered Addressable TV, Strengthening Advertisers’ Ability To Reach In-Market Audiences And Deliver The Ultimate Personalized Viewing Experience

For the first time, advertisers will be able to use intent-rich search data to power their advanced addressable TV strategies. Through a new partnership with LiveRamp, they can now reach prequalified viewing audiences based on their search behavior in the most immersive environment and on the biggest screen through their MVPD or AVOD of choice.
TV & VIDEOS
hackernoon.com

Inside the Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse

Alex Blagirev is the Deputy CEO of Sensorium Corporation and acting COO of Wakatta. He discusses the concept of the 'metaverse' as a boundless virtual space where experiences that don't yet exist can be created and lived fully. He says it's not about what we can't build online today, but it's possible to find pretty much anything online today. He believes that once fully developed, metaverses will be an extraordinary platform for all sorts of people.
COMPUTERS
TheStreet

Veritone Delivers The Metaverse To The Global Enterprises With Integration Of Synthetic Voice And Conversational AI

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) - Get Veritone, Inc. Report, creator of aiWARE, a hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, announced today a fully integrated platform with MARVEL.ai's synthetic voice and Veritone-owned Wade & Wendy conversational AI platform. With businesses across all industries now realizing the power of AI, these combined technologies create a scalable and insight-driven automated human voice interaction process that will initially enable new and intelligent AI-enabled recruitment processes and future enterprise expansion into the metaverse.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#International Advertising#Super League Strategy#Super League Gaming#Slgg#Minecraft#Mau#Rtrack#Iab#The Media Ratings Council#Mrc#Java
TheStreet

LOULOU LOLLIPOP's Angel Kho And Eleanor Lee Selected For Competitive EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class Of 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EY announced today that Angel Kho and Eleanor Lee, Co-Founders of beloved children's brand LouLou LOLLIPOP are two of the women founders selected for the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. The program, in its 14th year, identifies ambitious women entrepreneurs who are leading thriving organizations and provides the access, advisors and resources needed to scale their companies to their full potential and ultimately become leading market innovators. Program engagement offers participants executive education and introductions to the vast EY global entrepreneurial ecosystem as well as the Entrepreneurial Winning Women community worldwide.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

FTX buys Super Bowl ad slot to promote crypto to a TV audience of 92M

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX has secured an advertisement spot in one of the most-watched events in America: the championship game of the National Football League, which is to be held in February 2022. According to a Bloomberg report, FTX purchased an ad in this year’s Super Bowl LVI, motivated by the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Roblox
NewsBreak
Marketing
TheStreet

SHE Media Launches Proprietary Targeting Tech To Support Full Funnel Commerce Activation

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHE Media announced the launch of its proprietary Purchase Intent Graph. Under Penske Media Corporation's (PMC) first-party data platform Atlas Data Studio, an agency award-winning data strategy and platform developed by SHE Media, SHE Media's Purchase Intent Graph is focused on consumer purchase behavior to deliver better experiences to audiences and deeper insights, first party targeting segmentation and overall advertising engagements to brand partners looking to break through to shoppers this holiday season.
BUSINESS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
wrestlingrumors.net

Keep Going: Five More People Gone From WWE

They’re not done yet. There have been a lot of departures from WWE over the last two years and the trend continued this week with several more wrestlers being let go. These are the kind of moves that can change the way the company works, but they are not alone. In addition to letting wrestlers go, there are other people who now no longer work for WWE after this week.
WWE
Forbes

As Coinbase Moves Into NFT Space, Even Jim Cramer Changes Tune

Watch this: in April, CNBC Mad Money host Jim Cramer said people buying non-fungible tokens (NFT) are buying things that don’t exist. “We have people trying to put prices on things that didn't exist — think non-fungible tokens,” he said in April. He wasn’t saying don’t invest in them, but he was equating them with bubbles bound to pop.
MLB
nintendoeverything.com

Super Sami Roll reaching Switch next week

Back in August, publisher X Plus and developer Sonzai Games announced that the 3D platformer Super Sami Roll would be heading to Switch. The title is now just a few days away. According to an eShop listing, you’ll be able to pick it up next week. Super Sami Roll does...
VIDEO GAMES
The Motley Fool

Beyond Shiba Inu: 3 Stocks That Could Deliver Better Returns

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) has emerged as the cryptocurrency world's latest incredible sensation. The token is up roughly 68,500,000% across 2021's trading. As mind-blowing as Shiba Inu's run has been, it's not unreasonable to wonder how much gas is still left in the tank and whether other investments could provide better returns going forward. A panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three stocks they believe can post better long-term performance than the world-beating cryptocurrency. Read on to see why they think these companies will deliver big wins.
STOCKS
TheStreet

UnitedMasters Closes $50M Series C Led By Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) To Further Empower Independent Artists To Find Commercial Success In Creator Economy

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnitedMasters, the "record label in your pocket" for independent artists, has closed a $50M Series C at a $550M valuation to further support and empower independent artists they work with to find commercial success in the creator economy. The investment is led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), who previously invested alongside Apple earlier this year, to further scale the company, pursuing opportunities, partnerships, and acquisitions on behalf of the 1.3M independent artists on the UnitedMasters platform.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy