CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

RioCan's Capital Recycling Program Continues To Provide Attractively Priced Capital

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust ("RioCan" or the "Trust") (TSX: REI.UN) today provided an update on its capital recycling program. For 2021, RioCan's disposition transactions total $880.5 million at a weighted average capitalization rate of 3.74%, of which all but $16.5 million are closed or firm. These transactions provide an attractively priced source of funding for existing growth opportunities that are expected to generate higher returns.

"RioCan is seizing the opportunity arising from increased demand for convenience-based, well-located retail assets that are typical of those in our portfolio. The Trust is crystalizing the value inherent in our assets and redeploying proceeds into higher return initiatives. At the same time, we are positioning our portfolio and pipeline to accelerate growth," said Jonathan Gitlin, President and Chief Executive Officer of RioCan. "These transactions reinforce the quality and value that exist within our well-positioned, major market property holdings. The proceeds will work hard for our Unitholders as the disposition program effectively repatriates capital to more beneficial uses, strengthening RioCan's balance sheet and funding more diverse projects that generate higher returns."

RioCan's recent capital recycling activities include:

  • The sale, along with its 50% co-owner, of Kennedy Commons, an open air shopping centre in Scarborough, Ontario, for $215.0 million representing a capitalization rate of 4.49% based on in-place net operating income ("NOI");
  • The sale, along with its 50% co-owner, of Centre Carnaval Lasalle, an open air shopping centre in Montreal, Quebec, for $70.0 million at a capitalization rate of 2.09%;
  • The sale of its 100% interest in Impact Plaza, an open air shopping centre in Surrey, British Columbia, for $73.0 million at a capitalization rate of 4.50%; and
  • The completion of its previously announced joint venture partnership with Bentall GreenOak / Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada ("BGO / Sun Life") with the sale of a 50% non-managing interest in a three-property retail and residential portfolio for $151.2 million at a blended capitalization rate of 4.11%.

RioCan's capital recycling program provides multiple benefits including, efficient capital to fund high growth value creation initiatives such as mixed-use development. It also allows for the monetization of embedded density value. In addition, capital partnerships established through the divestiture of partial interests further mitigates risk and generates consistent and sustainable fee income. RioCan has also achieved qualitative improvements through its continued disposition of certain secondary market, low growth assets.

Kennedy Commons

RioCan and its 50% co-owner, First Gulf, have agreed to sell Kennedy Commons for $215.0 million, or $107.5 million at RioCan's interest, to a local private investor. The sale price represents a capitalization rate of 4.49% based on in-place NOI. Acquired in 1999, the property is an approximately 412,000 square foot grocery anchored open air centre located in the Scarborough area of Toronto. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Centre Carnaval LaSalle

Located in the LaSalle area of Montreal, Centre Carnaval LaSalle was acquired in 1998 and is an approximately 208,000 square foot grocery anchored open air centre. RioCan and its 50% co-owner, Groupe Harden, sold a 100% interest in the property to a local investment and development company for $70.0 million, or $35.0 million at RioCan's interest. Based on in-place NOI, the sale price represents a capitalization rate of 2.09%. The sale price also reflects the redevelopment potential that RioCan and Harden were able to surface. This transaction was completed in the third quarter of 2021.

Impact Plaza

Acquired in 2006, Impact Plaza is an approximately 135,000 square foot grocery anchored open air centre located in Surrey, British Columbia. RioCan sold the property in the third quarter of 2021 to a local private developer for $73.0 million, representing a capitalization rate of 4.50% based on in-place NOI.

Bentall GreenOak / Sun Life Assurance Company Joint Venture

In October 2021, RioCan closed the sale of a 50% non-managing interest in a three-property portfolio expanding its existing partnership with BGO / Sun Life to deliver new growth and investment opportunities for both parties. The portfolio, based in the Greater Toronto Area, is comprised of a multi-family residential rental property called Pivot™, and two grocery anchored retail assets, RioCentre Oakville and Spring Farm Marketplace. The sale price for the 50% interest in the portfolio was $151.2 million, which represents a blended capitalization rate of 4.11% based on in-place NOI for the income-producing retail properties, and stabilized NOI for the residential property, which is currently in lease up. To date, Pivot is currently 68.4% leased despite being launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 during the second wave of the Pandemic.

About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at June 30, 2021, our portfolio is comprised of 214 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 37.2 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 15 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.

Forward Looking Information

This News Release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. This information reflects RioCan's objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, estimates and intentions concerning anticipated future events or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "would", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plan", "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events.

Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. All forward-looking information in this News Release is qualified by these cautionary statements.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future events or performance and, by its nature, is based on RioCan's current estimates and assumptions, which are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in RioCan's MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2021 and in our most recent Annual Information Form, which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained in this News Release.

Although the forward-looking information contained in this News Release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with this forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are made as of the date hereof, and should not be relied upon as representing RioCan's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this News Release. Management undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact InformationRioCan Real Estate Investment TrustDennis BlasuttiChief Financial Officer416-866-3033 | www.riocan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Navigator

Vejii prepares for IPO: ‘Being public provides faster access to growth capital’

Plant-based online retailer Vejii Holdings has received conditional approval for public listing on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “VEJI” once a commencement date of trading is confirmed. Completion of the CSE listing is conditional upon Vejii providing all outstanding listing documentation, which the company expects to complete...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Ecobat Establishes New Global Credit Facility To Position Company For Future Growth

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, announced today that it refinanced existing credit facilities in North America and Europe into a new 5-year upsized global funding facility led by J.P. Morgan. The facility was established by a syndicate of the world's largest lending institutions, for which J.P. Morgan acted as administrative agent.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Retail Cargo Imports Near Record Pace Despite Port Congestion

The influx of cargo is seen continuing through year’s end, with November cargo shipments forecast at 2.17 million TEU, up 3.3 percent. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
RETAIL
u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noi#Centre Carnaval Lasalle
theloadstar.com

The need for change: container shipping is an 'accident waiting to happen'

Onboard firefighting regulations have not kept pace with the rapid increase in the size of containerships, and the steel box used to transport goods is a fire risk, a maritime industry conference in London concluded. Hosted by the London Branch of the Nautical Institute, on board HQS Wellington, industry stakeholders...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

NuGen Medical Devices Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer, NuGen Medical Devices Inc., ("NuGen" or the "Company") (TSXV: NGMD) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call To Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on November 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM to discuss its record breaking quarterly performance ending October 31, 2021. The Company expects to release its quarterly numbers during this shareholder call.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Recycling
TheStreet

Allegiance Bancshares Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ABTX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) - Get Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Report to CBTX, Inc. is fair to Allegiance shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Upon closing of the merger, Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

New-Home Sales: Definition, Data & Economic Impact

Every month, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development jointly publish a report measuring the sales of new single-family houses in the United States by region: Northeast, Midwest, South, and West. The new-home sales report (also known as new residential sales report) contains data listing several factors:
MARKETS
TheStreet

Status Update To Shareholders From Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Nicosia, Cyprus, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. OTC:(RAFA) provides the following update to shareholders:. The company is continuing its PCAOB auditing process, and, after input from accounting, legal and business consultants, is changing the planned auditing years to 2020 and 2021. This decision comes not only because of business factors (e.g., pandemic delays, significant changes in international tax legislation and legislation in the target markets of the company, as well as other several objective factors) but also because the audited information will be more current and will more thoroughly showcase the company's business strength to the public market. Other than changing audit years, the process will continue and enable Rafarma to apply for uplisting on a major market platform. As always, our goal is to build a well-calibrated business operations and market transparency.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Meishan California Smart City At CIIE, Bringing Innovative California Clean Energy Products And Technologies To Buyers Seeking To Enhance China's New Generation Smart Cities

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meishan California Smart City (MCSC), the newest smart city in Southwest China, has team members attending the 4 th China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) to bring California clean energy products and technologies and their smart city applications to China's enormous market. MCSC is a member of Bay Area Council, which has been bringing California companies, products, and services to China for years to explore sales opportunities there and has hosted the "California Pavilion" annually since CIIE began in 2018. BAC is the only organizer at CIIE presenting California brands exclusively, showcasing a wide range of products and services.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Lummus And Braskem Partner To License Technology For Two Green Ethylene Projects

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Braskem Netherlands B.V., a subsidiary of Braskem, the largest biopolymer producer in the world. The MOU is for the licensing of Braskem's green ethylene technology for two ethanol to ethylene conversion projects under development in North America and Asia, signaling a global interest in the technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Introducing Q'STRAINT ONE - A New All-in-One Wheelchair Securement Station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelchair Securement Operators face a common challenge: the nature of traditional 4-Point securement can be both complex and highly customized. In a transportation fleet, every vehicle could potentially have a different securement system, making the technical job of securing passengers even more difficult for the driver. Q'STRAINT ONE aims to address this issue by offering a way to standardize securement - we call this the ONE Approach.
CARS
TheStreet

Snapbox Self Storage Expands Into The Atlanta Self Storage Market

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia based self storage operator, Snapbox Self Storage, announces the acquisition of their first self storage facility in the Atlanta market. Located at 5065 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30044, this Class-A property features 859 total units and 95,333 total net rentable square-feet. The property is located in the sub-market of Lawrenceville, GA the county seat for Gwinnett County. Snapbox Self Storage - Lawrenceville, GA is positioned adjacent to University Parkway and Sugarloaf Parkway, the property offers a great mix of climate control and drive-up access storage units. In addition to a wide array of storage unit sizes, the property was developed to minimize the need for elevators making it more accessible to customer needs.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

The Service Bar, Where Citibank Colleagues Can Assist Customers With More Complex Banking Needs (Photo: Business Wire)

Citi today opened its new global headquarters branch featuring a state-of-the-art Client Center in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood, offering a view into the future of retail banking. The unique 7,000-square foot concept space can easily transform in configuration and shape to help customers craft experiences ranging from the most public to the most private, from the most simplistic of activities to complex investment planning.
SMALL BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $155 Million Public Offering

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU, the "Company" or "Sizzle") announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 15,500,000 units, including 2,000,000 units issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $155,000,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, or Nasdaq, on November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SZZLU." Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "SZZL" and "SZZLW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be exercisable or trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy