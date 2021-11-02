CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. Announces $5.0 Million Registered Direct Offering

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: RKFL) ("RocketFuel" or the "Company"), a global provider of one-click online payment solutions using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,666,667 shares of its common stock (or common stock equivalents) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 6,666,667 shares of common stock, at a combined purchase price of $0.75 per share and accompanying warrant in a registered direct offering. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $5.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about November 4, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The warrants will have an exercise price $0.75 per share and exercise period commencing immediately upon issuance date and a term of five and one-half years.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes and to fund ongoing operations and expansion of its business.

The securities described above are being offered by RocketFuel pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-260420) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 28, 2021. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. When available, electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by telephone at 646-975-6996.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. is a global payment processing company offering online merchants next generation blockchain payments solutions that include efficient and intuitive acceptance of 43 cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers, a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience, and significantly lower fees and associated costs.

RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of data breach while improving speed, security and ease of use. RocketFuel users are able to enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that were unavailable in present day eCommerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "may," "might," "would," "should," "could," "project," "estimate," "pro-forma," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "plan," "help," "believe," "continue," "intend," "expect," "future," and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to market and other conditions, the completion of the offering, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the intended use of net proceeds from the offering, and statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company's products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the Company's business model and strategic plans for its business and its products; estimates of the company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company's competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

For further information:

COMPANY CONTACT

Email: Contact@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Phone: 424.256.8560

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ben Yankowitz

Email: B.Yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

PRESS CONTACT

Email: rocketfuel@plat4orm.com

SOURCE RocketFuel Blockchain

https://www.rocketfuelblockchain.com/

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call To Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on November 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM to discuss its record breaking quarterly performance ending October 31, 2021. The Company expects to release its quarterly numbers during this shareholder call.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheStreet

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq:SANBU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing November 9, 2021, holders of the 17,250,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "SANB" and "SANBW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under The Nasdaq Global Market symbol "SANBU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $155 Million Public Offering

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU, the "Company" or "Sizzle") announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 15,500,000 units, including 2,000,000 units issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $155,000,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, or Nasdaq, on November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SZZLU." Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "SZZL" and "SZZLW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be exercisable or trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether CorePoint Lodging Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Highgate And Cerberus

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CorePoint (CPLG) - Get CorePoint Lodging, Inc. Report, for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Highgate and Cerberus. Ademi LLP alleges CorePoint's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet CorePoint shareholders...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages ON24, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - ONTF

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ON24, Inc. (ONTF) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 3, 2021 initial public offering ("IPO"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 3, 2022.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

ParkOhio Announces Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) - Get Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Report has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on the common stock outstanding, to be paid on December 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2021.
LABOR ISSUES
TheStreet

Hope Bancorp To Participate In The BofA Securities 2021 Banking And Financials Conference

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) - Get Hope Bancorp, Inc. Report today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko will be participating in virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#The Company#H C Wainwright Co#Company
TheStreet

SHE Media Launches Proprietary Targeting Tech To Support Full Funnel Commerce Activation

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SHE Media announced the launch of its proprietary Purchase Intent Graph. Under Penske Media Corporation's (PMC) first-party data platform Atlas Data Studio, an agency award-winning data strategy and platform developed by SHE Media, SHE Media's Purchase Intent Graph is focused on consumer purchase behavior to deliver better experiences to audiences and deeper insights, first party targeting segmentation and overall advertising engagements to brand partners looking to break through to shoppers this holiday season.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Magnus Announces Series A Financing To Accelerate Growth In Trucking Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Technologies, an enterprise trucking and logistics management software provider, announces the completion of its Series A growth financing with LKCM Headwater. The new funding builds on previous investments by global investment firm Carlyle (CG) - Get Carlyle Group L.P. Report and BCG Digital Ventures, the corporate innovation and business building arm of Boston Consulting Group.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Enters Net Zero Building Infrastructure Through Its Operating Subsidiary Global HVAC And Automation

Kontrol Technologies Corp.( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company"), a leader in smart building technologies, is pleased to announce its entry into the net zero building infrastructure market through its operating subsidiary Global HVAC and Automation (" Global"). "Following our acquisition of Global we have...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

Cybersecurity firm McAfee to be sold for more than $14 bn

US cybersecurity firm McAfee announced on Monday it will be sold to a group of investors for more than $14 billion, just over a year after going public. The firm once went public in 1992, then again in 1999 following a merger, before Intel bought it for about $7.7 billion and delisted it in 2011.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lear Announces Pricing Of $700 Million Senior Notes Offering

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (LEA) - Get Lear Corporation Report, a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, announced today that it priced an underwritten public offering of $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.600% senior unsecured notes due 2032 and $350 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.550% senior unsecured notes due 2052. The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. Announces Termination Of "At-The-Market" Offering

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.(" Tetra" or the " Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA: JAM1), a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development, announced today the termination of its previously announced "at-the-market" equity offering program (the " ATM Program") with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as sole agent.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $75 Million Public Offering Of Common Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP) - Get ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report ("ANI" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $50.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be $75 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. In addition, ANI granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 225,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hertz Announces 37.1 Million Share Offering by Stockholders

Hertz Global Holdings said Wednesday that certain stockholders of the rental car firm will launch a public offering of 37.1 million common shares at a discount price of $25 a share to $29 a share. Hertz said it intends to purchase between $250 million and $500 million of the shares...
TRAVEL
cannin.com

EVIO Announces Diversification into Blockchain

EVIO, Inc. (OTC: EVIO) announced today that the company is diversifying into the blockchain space. The company has identified a substantial opportunity to generate return on capital through engagement of strategic investments in blockchain technologies. There are initially two areas that the company will engage:. The company is evaluating opportunities...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy