CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Acumen Pharmaceuticals To Present Clinical Trial Design For INTERCEPT-AD, The Phase 1 Placebo-Controlled, Single- And Multiple-Dose Clinical Trial Of ACU193, At 2021 Clinical Trials On Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) Conference

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

ACU193 is the first monoclonal antibody to enter a clinical trial that was discovered and is being developed to selectively target toxic amyloid-beta oligomers (AβOs)

Acumen announced dosing of first patient in INTERCEPT-AD in October 2021 and enrollment of patients with early Alzheimer's disease is ongoing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. and CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel targeted therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease (AD), today announced the company will deliver an oral presentation on the clinical trial framework of its product candidate, ACU193, at the 2021 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference, being held in-person and virtually November 9-12 in Boston. ACU193 is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble amyloid-beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease.

Toxic soluble AβOs have been found to interact within synapses of brain cells called neurons, which leads to altered neuronal function, and may initiate and perpetuate the process of neurodegeneration, ultimately leading to cell death.

"We believe research over more than two decades has pointed toward toxic soluble Aβ oligomers as a promising therapeutic target for Alzheimer's disease," said Eric Siemers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Acumen. "ACU193 is differentiated in its selective targeting of Aβ oligomers, providing the possibility of short-term improvements in synaptic function in addition to potential long-term disease modification with slowing of the Alzheimer's disease process. We believe that oligomer-specific therapeutics are less likely to result in amyloid-related imaging abnormalities - or ARIA - a major safety concern for plaque-targeting drugs."

Dr. Siemers' presentation at CTAD will discuss the scientific rationale for targeting AβOs, the clinical trial design of the Phase 1 INTERCEPT-AD study of ACU193, and how the study is designed to measure potential improvements in cognition and blood flow in the brain.

Details of the oral presentation:

  • Presentation number: OC3
  • Presentation Title: Phase 1 trial design for ACU193, a monoclonal antibody that selectively binds soluble Aβ oligomers
  • Presenter: Eric Siemers, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Acumen Pharmaceuticals
  • Date & Time: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021; 9:20 a.m. ET
  • Location: Boston Park Plaza, Grand Ballroom A

The presentation will be streamed live on the CTAD digital platform and a recorded version of the presentation will be available within 48 hours after the event on the CTAD website for those registered for the meeting.

About ACU193ACU193 is a monoclonal antibody (mAb) discovered and developed based on its selectivity for soluble AβOs, which Acumen believes are the most toxic and pathogenic form of Aβ relative to Aβ monomers and amyloid plaques. Soluble AβOs have been observed to be potent neurotoxins that bind to neurons, inhibit synaptic function and induce neurodegeneration. By selectively targeting toxic soluble AβOs, ACU193 aims to directly address what a growing body of evidence indicates is a primary underlying cause of the neurodegenerative process in AD.

About INTERCEPT-AD Approximately 62 individuals with early AD (mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia due to AD) are expected to be randomized into this double-blind, placebo-controlled, first-in-human study of ACU193. INTERCEPT-AD is designed to establish safety and proof of mechanism. It consists of single-ascending-dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending-dose (MAD) cohorts and is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), and target engagement of intravenous doses of ACU193. The study is enrolling at multiple investigative sites located in the United States. More information can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov, NCT identifier NCT04931459.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Acumen Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Charlottesville, Va. with clinical operations based in Carmel, Ind., is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to treat Alzheimer's disease. Acumen's scientific founders pioneered research on toxic soluble AβOs, which a growing body of evidence indicates are primary triggers of Alzheimer's disease pathology. Acumen is currently focused on advancing its investigational product candidate, ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that selectively targets toxic soluble AβOs in a Phase 1 clinical trial involving early Alzheimer's disease patients. For more information, visit www.acumenpharm.com.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing Acumen's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "could," "would," "seeks," "aims," "plans," "potential", "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Acumen's business and the therapeutic potential of Acumen's product candidate, ACU193, including its potential for improved safety and efficacy as compared to other monoclonal antibodies in development, as well as the expectations concerning the INTERCEPT-AD trial. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Acumen management, and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties, particularly those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing safe and effective human therapeutics. Such risks may be amplified by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other risks concerning Acumen's programs are described in additional detail in Acumen's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in Acumen's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 16, 2021, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of these and other documents are available from Acumen. Additional information will be made available in other filings that Acumen makes from time to time with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and Acumen expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as otherwise required by law, whether, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media: AcumenPR@westwicke.com

Investors: investors@acumenpharm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

International Alzheimer’s clinical trial to test two drugs in combination

Newswise — Researchers leading a worldwide clinical trial aimed at finding treatments for Alzheimer’s disease are modifying an arm of the trial to evaluate a combination of drugs targeting two brain proteins: amyloid and tau. The trial – known as the Tau Next Generation Trial (Tau NexGen) – originally was announced with a focus on drugs that target tau, but with increasing evidence that targeting amyloid can reduce biomarkers of Alzheimer’s disease, the trial’s leaders have revised the first arm to include an experimental therapy targeting amyloid as well.
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Enzychem Files For FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For EC-18 For The Treatment Of Chemoradiation-Induced Oral Mucositis

Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), a late-stage biotechnology company, announced today that the Company has filed for Breakthrough Therapy designation (BTD) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of its lead investigational candidate in chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis (CRIOM). The BTD filing is based on data from the Company's Phase 2 trial.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Biden hails new Pfizer pill to treat Covid patients but stresses importance of avoiding infection

President Biden hailed a new pill from Pfizer that has proven highly effective at treating Covid-19, but emphasised that the best way to avoid the virus is through vaccination.“Last night, we received promising news about another potent, potential Covid treatment: a pill, a pill developed by Pfizer that may dramatically reduce the risk of being hospitalised or dying when taken shortly after infection,” the president said in a national address on Friday. “We have already secured millions of doses, and the therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of Covid.”Clinical trials...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Clinical Research#Clinical Trials#Design#Acu193#Acumen Pharmaceuticals#Abos#Ctad#Aria
financialbuzz.com

“The Buzz” Show: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) Phase 3 Clinical Study Fails

FinancialBuzz.com’s latest The Buzz Show: Featuring Our Corporate News Recap on “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Fell 73% After its INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study Failed to Meet its Primary Endpoint”. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCPH) plummeted over 73% in premarket trading after the company’s INTRIGUE Phase 3 Clinical Study failed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals To Host Conference Call Highlighting Interim Phase 1 Clinical Data From Ongoing DAVIO Trial Of EYP-1901 For Wet AMD

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders, today announced that management will host a conference call to highlight interim data from its ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of EYP-1901 for the potential treatment of wet AMD on Saturday, November 13 at 12:00 P.M. ET/11:00 A.M. CST. Dr. Carl Regillo, KOL and Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board, will be participating in the live event.
WATERTOWN, MA
targetedonc.com

Implications of the EPOCH Trial in Clinical Practice

Mary F. Mulcahy, MD: The EPOCH study demonstrated that there’s an improvement in progression-free survival with the addition of Yttrium-90 [Y-90] TheraSphere to systemic chemotherapy. This demonstrates a number of important features that we can take advantage of going forward. One is that colorectal cancer metastases respond to intra-arterial therapy. There was previously some concern that these would not respond very well, but this study, in addition to others, demonstrates that there’s a role for intra-arterial therapy in colorectal cancer metastases. No. 2, by looking at some of these subgroup analyses, we can better define the population of patients who may get true benefit by the addition of a liver-directed therapy to their systemic chemotherapy.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

Building a Stronger Clinical Trials Industry Post-Pandemic: Modal-Guided Design

Clinical trials are at the core of delivering innovative treatments to patients. The pandemic has restated the importance of clinical trials to the public, as the rapid development and testing of vaccines has offered a pathway out of global lockdowns and towards normality. However, the focus on COVID-19 has caused many trials to be delayed, canceled or scaled back – meaning that the development of new medicines for patients in other areas has been slowed. At the same time, it has exposed pre-existing flaws in the industry. To recover from the pandemic, the industry must now address these underlying issues, which have been plaguing it for years. Otherwise, the risk of further delaying the development of novel therapies will increase.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
HIT Consultant

Decentralized Clinical Trials: Keys to Optimizing Diversity and Inclusion

The U.S. pharma industry and research intuitions have long struggled with increasing clinical trial diversity in an effective, sustainable, and scalable fashion. Clinical research, in general, acknowledges the universal struggle of recruiting enough participants from various demographic groups. For example, racial and ethnic minorities have been historically underrepresented in clinical trials—a problem that still persists today.
HEALTH
TheStreet

Molecular Partners Announces First Patient Dosed With CD40 Therapeutic Candidate MP0317 In Phase 1 Clinical Trial

Second immuno-oncology DARPin candidate to enter the clinic; combines immune stimulation with validated tumor-localizing technology. Preclinical data support potential to deliver tumor-localized immune activation while avoiding systemic toxicity seen with other CD40-targeting agents. ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, Switzerland and CONCORD, Mass., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Partners AG (SIX: MOLN; NASDAQ:...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

BioVie Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Complications Of Advanced Liver Cirrhosis And BIV201 Phase 2b Clinical Trial Update

RENO, Nev., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., (BIVI) ("BioVie" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on complications of advanced liver cirrhosis and a clinical trial update on the Phase 2b BIV201 study on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 1:00pm Eastern Time.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Axios

Abbott kickstarts solutions for more inclusive clinical trials

Abbott on Wednesday said it will spend $5 million over the next five years for about 300 scholarships for medical schools at historically black colleges and universities and minority nursing associations to better support future generations of diverse clinical investigators. Why it matters: A historic lack of inclusion in clinical...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
homenewshere.com

Qynapse to Sponsor and Present New Data on QyPredict® at Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD 2021)

BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- Qynapse Inc., a medical technology company commercializing an AI-powered neuroimaging software platform for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is pleased to sponsor the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD) to be held from November 9-12, 2021, in Boston, MA. Qynapse will present new results on Qypredict®, its AI predictive technology designed to bring value to patient selection strategies and statistical analysis in Alzheimer's clinical trials.
BOSTON, MA
TheStreet

Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation Releases 2021 Clinical Trials Report In Conjunction With 14th Annual CTAD Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A more robust pipeline of novel targets spanning all clinical trial phases and an ongoing focus on therapeutics driven by the biology of aging offers new hope for treating Alzheimer's disease, and slowing or stopping its progression, according to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation ( ADDF). Today, the ADDF announced that it will issue its 2021 Clinical Trials Report (embargoed for Tuesday, November 9, 2021), an analysis of 118 Alzheimer's clinical trials, in conjunction with the 14 th Annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference ( CTAD) in Boston, November 9-12, 2021.
HEALTH
onclive.com

Ongoing Clinical Trials in Locally Advanced Cervical Cancer

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS: Here’s another trial that I run, trying to be faster, to utilize biology, taking the standard treatment of chemotherapy and radiation. To your point, Dr Tewari, it’s studying high-risk patients, patients who have stage IIIB or IIIC positive nodes, or even aortic nodes, and randomized them to chemotherapy, radiation, placebo versus durvalumab, added both in the radiation phase and in the maintenance phase for up to 24 months. That study is called CALLA, and that study is enrolled. If you go to clinicaltrials.gov in the public domain, it’s 714 patients, and it’s been closed since December 2020. Dr Thaker, does it have a chance?
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Clinical trial using gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases reports positive interim data

Sio Gene Therapies, a clinical-stage company focused on developing gene therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, presented positive interim data from its ongoing Phase I/II study of AXO-AAV-GM1, an adeno-associated viral vector-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis. Sio, formerly known as Axovant, licensed exclusive worldwide rights from UMass...
SCIENCE
TheStreet

Kintor Pharma Doses First Patient In Clinical Trial Of ALK-1 In Combination With KN046 In Advanced Or Refractory Solid Tumors

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kintor Pharmaceutical Limited ("Kintor Pharma", HKEX: 9939), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative small molecule and biological therapeutics, announced today that the company has enrolled and dosed its first patient with advanced or refractory solid tumors in a clinical trial of ALK-1 antibody (GT90001) in combination with KN046 on November 2 in Taiwan, China.
HEALTH
TheStreet

PD-1/VEGF Bi-Specific Antibody (AK112) Obtained Approval To Initiate A Phase II Clinical Trial For Monotherapy Or Combined Chemotherapy Neoadjuvant/Adjuvant Therapy Of Resectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

HONG KONG, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (the Company, 9926.HK) announces that AK112 (PD-1/VEGF bi-specific antibody), the novel immuno-oncology drug independently developed by the Company, obtained approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of the National Medical Products Administration of the People's Republic of China to initiate a phase II clinical trial for monotherapy or combined chemotherapy neoadjuvant/adjuvant therapy of resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
cbs4indy.com

CBS4 digs deeper into Pfizer’s clinical trial data among children

INDIANAPOLIS – CBS4 Investigates is digging deeper into Pfizer’s clinical trial data among children 5-11 years old. The pharmaceutical company is waiting to hear whether its pediatric doses will be granted emergency use authorization. The FDA unanimously recommended the drug for school-aged children and then authorized it October 29th. “These...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy