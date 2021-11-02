CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Concrete Pumping Holdings Acquires Pioneer Concrete Pumping Service

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

DENVER, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) ("CPH" or the "Company"), a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the U.S. and U.K., today announced that it completed the acquisition of Pioneer Concrete Pumping Service, Inc. (Pioneer).

Pioneer is a leading concrete pumping service provider headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with additional locations in Dallas and San Antonio, Texas and decades of experience providing high quality services with an exceptional team of employees that includes an experienced team of highly skilled operators. CPH acquired Pioneer for an asset purchase valuation of $20.1 million in cash that includes 83 units of operating equipment.

The acquisition greatly enhances CPH's positioning and scale in the fragmented concrete pumping industry, specifically within the Texas and Georgia regions. The increased capacity is expected to provide Brundage-Bone and Pioneer customers with advantages like increased service offerings and expanded fleet availability. Additionally, the acquisition offers a compelling opportunity for Pioneer's customer base to access CPH's Eco-Pan concrete waste removal services.

"We continue to successfully execute on our strategic initiatives to enhance our geographic footprint and responsibly grow our business. The Pioneer addition is another example of the successful execution of our acquisition strategy at a valuation that is consistent with our proven acquisition criteria," said CPH's CEO Bruce Young. "Pioneer is a well-run and highly respected business that holds an established position in attractive regional markets. We are excited to bring both businesses of exceptional talent together to deliver continued industry-leading growth. With this acquisition, we believe our Company is well-positioned to capitalize on long-term demand drivers in the Georgia and Texas regions and across all of our end markets. We are confident in our ability to realize the benefits of this transaction and deliver value creation following the same proven approach we have taken with our previous acquisitions."

About Concrete Pumping Holdings

Concrete Pumping Holdings is the leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies - Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company's large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan seeks to provide a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of July 31, 2021, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 19 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from approximately 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and 1 shared location in the U.K. For more information, please visit  www.concretepumpingholdings.com or the Company's brand websites at www.brundagebone.com, www.camfaud.co.uk, or www.eco-pan.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "outlook" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance, including the Company's fiscal year 2021 outlook. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impacts on the Company related to the recent accounting restatement, material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and the assessment of complex accounting issues, as disclosed in the Company's From 10-K/A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 11, 2021 (The "Amended 10-K"); the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and related economic conditions on the Company; the outcome of any legal proceedings or demand letters that may be instituted against or sent to the Company or its subsidiaries; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the ability to complete targeted acquisitions and realize the expected benefits from recent acquisitions; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, the Amended 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Company Contact:

Iain HumphriesChief Financial Officer1-303-289-7947

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor RelationsCody Slach1-949-574-3860 BBCP@gatewayir.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Gold Flora Acquires Higher Level Dispensaries

COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gold Flora, a vertically integrated cannabis company in California, announced it has acquired Higher Level Dispensaries. The deal includes the Higher Level dispensaries in the California cities of Seaside and Hollister. Gold Flora also has an option to purchase an additional Higher Level dispensary located in Greenfield, CA.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call To Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on November 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM to discuss its record breaking quarterly performance ending October 31, 2021. The Company expects to release its quarterly numbers during this shareholder call.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheStreet

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq:SANBU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing November 9, 2021, holders of the 17,250,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "SANB" and "SANBW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under The Nasdaq Global Market symbol "SANBU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether CorePoint Lodging Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Highgate And Cerberus

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating CorePoint (CPLG) - Get CorePoint Lodging, Inc. Report, for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Highgate and Cerberus. Ademi LLP alleges CorePoint's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet CorePoint shareholders...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
TheStreet

Hempel Announces Nationwide Distribution Agreement With National Coatings & Supplies "NCS" For The Jones-Blair Range Of Industrial Coatings

CONROE, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This new and exciting partnership provides customers access to the Jones-Blair product range through NCS's nationwide industrial distribution network, creating shipping and service advantages, including speed and flexibility. NCS brings seasoned industry experts offering technical, logistical, and color support while offering in-house tools, equipment, and sundries.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $155 Million Public Offering

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU, the "Company" or "Sizzle") announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 15,500,000 units, including 2,000,000 units issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $155,000,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, or Nasdaq, on November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SZZLU." Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "SZZL" and "SZZLW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be exercisable or trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Lummus And Braskem Partner To License Technology For Two Green Ethylene Projects

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Braskem Netherlands B.V., a subsidiary of Braskem, the largest biopolymer producer in the world. The MOU is for the licensing of Braskem's green ethylene technology for two ethanol to ethylene conversion projects under development in North America and Asia, signaling a global interest in the technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, A Leading Battery-Buffered Charging Company, Signs-onto COP26 Joint Declaration On Transition To Zero Emission Vehicles

NÜRTINGEN, Germany, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ADS-TEC Energy GmbH ("ADS-TEC Energy" or "the Company"), a global leader in battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology, today announced its support for the COP26 Presidency declaration that targets a net zero emission future by 2030/2035. The Company, in partnership with Porsche AG, also announced it will be hosting a demonstration of its 2.1 MW ChargeTrailer with all-electric Porsche Taycan models charging at COP26 Transport Day on November 10 at Glasgow Airport.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbcp#The Company#Cph#Brundage Bone
TheStreet

Hope Bancorp To Participate In The BofA Securities 2021 Banking And Financials Conference

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) - Get Hope Bancorp, Inc. Report today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin S. Kim and Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Alex Ko will be participating in virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the BofA Securities 2021 Banking and Financials Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Leading M&A Tax Partner David Passey Joins Dechert In New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dechert LLP announced that David Passey has joined the firm's global tax group as a partner based in New York. Mr. Passey has a sophisticated private equity M&A tax practice. He represents clients in structuring the tax aspects of various complex public and private transactions, including large, multibillion-dollar mergers and acquisitions, as well as in fund formation, REITs, and other real estate transactions.
BUSINESS
concreteproducts.com

Concrete Batching: Buy vs. Build

Modernizing the business of ready mix, part 1 of 3. Many concrete producers are considering the merits of upgrading their software and hardware for concrete batching. Some are even considering a DIY approach. Recently, one regional company owner asked me, “What would it take to update all of our 100-plus batching plants to a modern system, and why can’t we just build it? After all, it’s just a PLC, right?”
INDUSTRY
nddist.com

Staying Busy, Ingersoll Rand Will Acquire Tuthill Pump Group in $85M Deal

DAVIDSON, NC — Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Tuthill Corporation’s Pump Group. The all-cash transaction, valued at $84.6 million, is expected to close in Q4, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon transaction close, the employees and brands of the Pump Group will join the Ingersoll Rand Precision and Science Technologies (PST) segment.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
nddist.com

Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Vacuum Pump Maker Air Dimensions Inc.

DAVIDSON, NC — Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, has entered into an agreement to acquire Air Dimensions Inc. for an all-cash purchase of $70.5 million. The company intends to close the transaction on Friday, October 29, 2021. Based in Deerfield Beach, FF...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Introducing Q'STRAINT ONE - A New All-in-One Wheelchair Securement Station

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheelchair Securement Operators face a common challenge: the nature of traditional 4-Point securement can be both complex and highly customized. In a transportation fleet, every vehicle could potentially have a different securement system, making the technical job of securing passengers even more difficult for the driver. Q'STRAINT ONE aims to address this issue by offering a way to standardize securement - we call this the ONE Approach.
CARS
TheStreet

CBTX Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of CBTX, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - CBTX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of CBTX, Inc. (CBTX) - Get CBTX, Inc. Report and Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is fair to CBTX shareholders. Upon closing of the merger, CBTX shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. Halper Sadeh encourages...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Caregiver Inc. Announces Acquisitions Of Four More Companies

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregiver Inc., a leading provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today it has acquired four companies, continuing their rapid growth and expanding services in Indiana and Ohio. "Caregiver is a different Long-Term Services...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

NuGen Medical Devices Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Michael Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer, NuGen Medical Devices Inc., ("NuGen" or the "Company") (TSXV: NGMD) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

6K Appoints Three Seasoned Battery Industry Experts To Fuel 6K Energy Division Expansion. Sam Trinch Named President Of The 6K Energy Division

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, today announced the appointment of Sam Trinch as president of 6K Energy, the company's energy storage division. 6K also announced the hiring of Chad McDonald as senior vice president of business development and strategy as well as Thanh Nguyen as senior vice president of deployment for the 6K Energy group. Through its sustainable UniMelt ® microwave production platform, 6K Energy has proven it can significantly drive down battery material costs by 50-70% while producing a range of battery materials including NMC 811 single crystal, silicon anode, LFP, and LLZO to name a few. All three executives will help guide the partnership, commercial and go-to-market strategies helping to further establish 6K Energy as the leading organization for sustainable, low cost, domestic supply of performance battery materials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Checkr Launches Checkr.org, To Accelerate The Fair Chance Movement And Further Its Mission To Build A Fairer Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr, a leading technology company powering the future of work, announced today it has started its first philanthropic group, Checkr.org. Checkr, whose mission is to build a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all, has funded Checkr.org through the 1% Pledge , devoting one percent of the company's total equity, time, profits, and products.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Magnus Announces Series A Financing To Accelerate Growth In Trucking Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Technologies, an enterprise trucking and logistics management software provider, announces the completion of its Series A growth financing with LKCM Headwater. The new funding builds on previous investments by global investment firm Carlyle (CG) - Get Carlyle Group L.P. Report and BCG Digital Ventures, the corporate innovation and business building arm of Boston Consulting Group.
SOFTWARE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy