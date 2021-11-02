CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Nautilus And Abcam Announce Strategic Partnership To Accelerate Exploration Of The Proteome

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, and Abcam (AIM:ABC; NASDAQ:ABCM), a global innovator in life sciences research tools, today announced a strategic development and supply partnership.

The relationship leverages Abcam's industry-leading recombinant monoclonal antibody development technologies and expertise to enhance Nautilus' reagent research and development, and establishes a long-term supply relationship between the companies. The partnership will initially focus on the collaborative development of affinity binding reagents for use on the Nautilus proteomic analysis system, and will expand in the near future to the large-scale manufacture and supply of reagents for commercialization.

"We are excited to be working closely with Abcam to build reagents that we believe will further enhance our proteomic analysis methods," said Sujal Patel, co-founder and CEO of Nautilus Biotechnology. "They, like us, envision a future in which proteomic data is expected to become an increasingly important resource that has the potential to support the creation of more effective drugs and diagnostics. Our ability to partner with a company as respected and successful as Abcam provides a strong vote of confidence in that future, and in the promise of the Nautilus protein analysis platform to help make it a reality."

Abcam's scale and recombinant antibody manufacturing expertise is expected to support Nautilus in meeting its long-term reagent supply needs from research and development through to commercialization.

"The prospect of biomedical researchers being able to interrogate the proteome at a more comprehensive level offers exciting possibilities for discovery and innovation across multiple disease areas," said Alan Hirzel, CEO of Abcam. "By combining Nautilus' protein analysis platform and Abcam's antibody discovery, development and manufacturing expertise, we hope to better support scientists in the development of drugs and diagnostic tools that ultimately improve outcomes for patients."

Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam will provide Nautilus with antibodies that are expected to add to and enhance its own library of affinity binding reagents, highlighting the open and customizable nature of Nautilus' technology. With simple labeling chemistry, the Nautilus platform is designed for use with virtually any biological reagent.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.

Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus (Nasdaq: NAUT) is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit www.nautilus.bio

About Abcam plc

As a global life sciences company, Abcam identifies, develops, and distributes high-quality biological reagents and tools that are crucial to research, drug discovery and diagnostics. Working across the industry, the Company supports life scientists to achieve their mission, faster.

Abcam partners with life sciences organizations to co-create novel binders for use in drug discovery, in vitro diagnostics and therapeutics, driven by the Company's proprietary discovery platforms and world-leading antibody expertise.

By constantly innovating its binders and assays, Abcam is helping advance the global understanding of biology and causes of disease, which enables new treatments and improved health. The Company's pioneering data-sharing approach gives scientists increased confidence in their results by providing validation, user comments and peer-reviewed citations for its 90,000 products.

With 14 sites globally, many of Abcam's over 1,600-strong team are located in the world's leading life sciences research hubs, complementing a global network of service and support.

To find out more, please visit www.abcam.com and corporate.abcam.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "could," "can," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "poised," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, but not all forward-looking statements will contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential functionality and performance of Nautilus' product platform, its potential impact on pharmaceutical development and drug discovery, and market opportunities available to Nautilus or Abcam generally. These statements are based on numerous assumptions concerning the collaboration between Abcam and Nautilus including but not limited to expectations as to the success of that collaboration, expectations regarding the ability of that collaboration to enhance and/or accelerate Nautilus' development efforts and to enable Nautilus to meet long term reagent supply needs, and expectations regarding the development of Nautilus' products and target markets, generally, and involve substantial risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievement to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release or the assumptions upon which they are based will prove to be accurate. Risks and uncertainties that could materially affect the accuracy and outcome of Nautilus' and Abcam's assumptions and its ability to achieve the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release include (without limitation) the following: Nautilus' product platform is not yet commercially available and remains subject to significant scientific and technical development, which is inherently challenging and difficult to predict, particularly with respect to highly novel and complex products such as those being developed by Nautilus. Even if Nautilus' development efforts are successful, the product platform will require substantial validation of its functionality and utility in life science research. In the course of Nautilus' scientific and technical development and associated product validation and commercialization, Nautilus or Abcam may experience material delays as a result of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Nautilus and its development efforts, investors should refer to the Registration Statement on Form S-4 and related documents filed with the SEC. For a more detailed description of additional risks and uncertainties facing Abcam and its development and business strategy see the important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Abcam's prospectus pursuant to Rule 424(b) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on 22 October 2020, which is on file with the SEC and is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov, as such factors may be updated from time to time in Abcam's other filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release are as of the date of this press release. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Nautilus and Abcam disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Media ContactsNautilus: Press@nautilus.bio

AbcamExternal Communications Team

T: +44 (0)1223 696 000E: external.comms@abcam.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

IntelliCentrics And EUCARE Announce Strategic Partnership Supporting Delivery Of Taiwan’s High-Quality, Integrated Medical Services To The World

Delivering full-time and real-time access to high-quality care, the IntelliCentrics and EUCARE partnership virtually eliminates traditional barriers of access to high-quality healthcare, transforming how patients access care and how health systems deliver care. IntelliCentrics the innovator of the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link & GO!, BioBytes™ and BioBytes™ Visitor, and...
HEALTH
TheStreet

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq:SANBU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing November 9, 2021, holders of the 17,250,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "SANB" and "SANBW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under The Nasdaq Global Market symbol "SANBU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Magnus Announces Series A Financing To Accelerate Growth In Trucking Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Technologies, an enterprise trucking and logistics management software provider, announces the completion of its Series A growth financing with LKCM Headwater. The new funding builds on previous investments by global investment firm Carlyle (CG) - Get Carlyle Group L.P. Report and BCG Digital Ventures, the corporate innovation and business building arm of Boston Consulting Group.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Williams Advanced Engineering and Castrol Announce Strategic Five Year Partnership to Co-develop Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids

Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and Castrol have entered into a five-year technical partnership to co-develop high performance Electric Vehicle (EV) Fluids. As part of the agreement, Castrol will become the official supplier of EV Thermal Fluids for WAE’s growing electrification programmes and motorsport activities such as Formula E, Extreme E, ETCR and LMdH. Castrol will develop and supply EV Thermal Fluids that are suitable for Williams Advanced Engineering’s (WAE) high-performance motorsport batteries from May 2022.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Proteomics#Strategic Partnership#Nautilus Biotechnology#Naut#Abc
TheStreet

Ecobat Establishes New Global Credit Facility To Position Company For Future Growth

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, announced today that it refinanced existing credit facilities in North America and Europe into a new 5-year upsized global funding facility led by J.P. Morgan. The facility was established by a syndicate of the world's largest lending institutions, for which J.P. Morgan acted as administrative agent.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $155 Million Public Offering

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU, the "Company" or "Sizzle") announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 15,500,000 units, including 2,000,000 units issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $155,000,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, or Nasdaq, on November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SZZLU." Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "SZZL" and "SZZLW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be exercisable or trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Enters Net Zero Building Infrastructure Through Its Operating Subsidiary Global HVAC And Automation

Kontrol Technologies Corp.( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company"), a leader in smart building technologies, is pleased to announce its entry into the net zero building infrastructure market through its operating subsidiary Global HVAC and Automation (" Global"). "Following our acquisition of Global we have...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Telit Announces Strategic Partnership with WEG/ V2COM in Brazil for 5G Private Network Testing in Electric Motor Plant

Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), announced a strategic partnership with WEG—a global solutions provider for electric motors, variable frequency drives, soft starters, controls, panels, transformers and generators—which selected Telit’s FN980m module for connectivity testing in its Open Lab WEG/ V2COM project conducted in partnership with the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) and the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
irei.com

Welltower and Kisco Senior Living forms strategic partnership

Welltower and Kisco Senior Living have formed a long-term strategic partnership, building on the two companies’ success from prior joint ventures. The exclusive partnership, which brings together Kisco’s next-generation senior housing and care model with Welltower’s unparalleled data-analytics platform, has broken ground this year on two premium seniors-housing communities: The Carnegie at Washingtonian Center and Phase Two of The Cardinal at North Hills. Both are in super-prime U.S. micro markets.
ECONOMY
design-reuse.com

Samsung and Alphawave IP Announce Acceleration of Deep Partnership with Flagship Global Hyperscaler Design Win at 4nm

LONDON, United Kingdom, SEOUL, South Korea, and TORONTO, Ontario, Canada November 4, 2021 – Alphawave IP, a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world’s technology infrastructure, and Samsung are pleased to announce they have secured a strategic design win with a flagship global hyperscaler for a leading-edge datacentre system-on-chip (SoC). This represents one of the first global hyperscaler design wins in Samsung’s 4nm technology, and highlights Alphawave’s continued leadership of its connectivity technology. The design win leverages Alphawave’s most advanced silicon IP technologies at 4nm that delivers 100Gbps Ethernet connectivity.
BUSINESS
njbmagazine.com

Westchester Angels, JumpStart NJ Angel Network Announce Strategic Partnership

Two of the region’s most successful angel investment groups — the Westchester Angels and JumpStart New Jersey Angel Network — have announced a new strategic partnership to fuel entrepreneurship and innovation across the Tri-State area. The partnership, titled “JumpStart NJ/Westchester Angels Strategic Alliance,” will grow membership and boost deal flow...
BUSINESS
zycrypto.com

Panther Protocol and Shyft Network Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance Data Privacy Tech

Panther, an end-to-end privacy protocol pursuing privacy restoration to Web3 and DeFi, and Shyft Network, a public protocol that builds trust and compliance into blockchain data, have announced a strategic partnership. The two will jointly work to advance privacy-enhancing technologies, mission-critical data attestations services, and data protection tooling. As Panther...
TECHNOLOGY
luxuryhomemarketing.com

The Power of Strategic Partnerships in Luxury Real Estate

How often do you spend time networking with luxury professionals outside of the real estate industry?. We’ve all heard the phrase “It’s not what you know, it’s who you know,” and in today’s competitive luxury real estate market, that sentiment couldn’t be more true. With so many luxury real estate...
REAL ESTATE
TheStreet

Tower Semiconductor And Anello Photonics Announce Strategic Partnership For A New Silicon Optical Waveguide Process Technology

New process provides breakthrough optical performance for wide range of applications including automotiv e LiDAR , bio-sensing , q uantum c ompu t ing , artificial intelligence, microwave photonics and optical communications. MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel , Santa Clara , Calif . - November 1, 2021 - Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM),...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Mitsubishi Power And DT Midstream Announce Clean Energy Strategic Partnership To Advance Hydrogen Infrastructure Across The United States

Creating interstate and intrastate pipeline capability for national billion-dollar hydrogen "hub and spoke" system. Leveraging Hydaptive™ package to develop hydrogen supply, transport and storage solutions. Enabling low carbon transition solutions for utility, transportation and industrial customers. DETROIT and LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Midstream, Inc....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Siliconera

Sega is Entering a Strategic Partnership With Microsoft

Sega announced it is entering a strategic partnership with Microsoft and will use the Microsoft Azure cloud platform in developing large-scale next-gen “Super Games.” Furthermore, Microsoft will also provide next-gen development solutions for Sega games. The strategic partnership was revealed via a press release on the official Sega corporate website....
BUSINESS
aithority.com

SPL Announces Strategic Partnership with CleanConnect.Ai Methane Detection Platform

SPL Inc., a leader in testing, inspection and certification (TIC) for the energy industry has announced a strategic partnership with CleanConnect.Ai to bring their artificial intelligence-based autonomous operations platform forward in the market. The CleanConnect.Ai technology enables operators the ability to remotely manage their HSE and ESG activities including best...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

Armstrong World Industries Announces Strategic Healthy Buildings Partnership with 9 Foundations

LANCASTER, PA — Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) announced it recently commenced a partnership with 9 Foundations, Inc. (9F), an independent scientific advisory firm founded by Dr. Joseph G. Allen, associate professor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, director of Harvard’s Healthy Buildings Program, and co-author of the book Healthy Buildings. The team at 9F consists of leading scientific experts on the connections between human health and built environments, bringing unmatched technical knowledge and experience to the most critical public health challenges of our time, including Covid-19. With this partnership, 9F will work with AWI in its continued focus on manufacturing ceiling and wall solutions based on the most advanced healthy building science and design.
LANCASTER, PA
aithority.com

Vonage and Etisalat Digital Announce Strategic Partnership, Offering Customised CPaaS solutions Across the UAE

Vonage, a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced a strategic partnership with Etisalat Digital, the business unit of Etisalat, driving digital transformation by enabling organisations to become smarter through the use of technology. With this partnership, Etisalat Digital will drive a more contextual...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Ellucian Expands Strategic Partnership With D2L

Closer alignment ensures customers a seamless end-to-end experience from sales through support. Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, announced an expanded partnership with D2L, a global learning innovation technology leader. Based on customer demand, the organizations will extend their existing technology partnership to be inclusive of enhanced go-to-market capabilities to better serve customers.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy