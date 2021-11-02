CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Immutep Granted Chinese Patent For Eftilagimod Alpha, A Soluble Lag-3 Protein, In Combination With A Chemotherapy Agent

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep" or "the Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease, is pleased to announce the grant of a new patent (number ZL 201610221687) entitled "Use of recombinant LAG-3 or the derivatives thereof for eliciting a monocyte immune response" by the Chinese Patent Office. The patent forms part of a broad and growing portfolio of patent families for the Company's lead product candidiate eftilagimod alpha ("efti" or "IMP321") in key global markets including China.

This new Chinese patent follows the grant of the corresponding European, Japanese and United States patents announced previously. The claims of the new patent relate to methods of use of (a) Immutep's efti which is a LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig) and (b) a chemotherapy agent in combination for the manufacture of a preparation for the treatment of cancer. The patent provides protection in mainland China and the expiry date is 3 October 2028.

The new patent is owned by Immutep S.A.S. and exclusively licensed to Immutep's partner in China, EOC Pharma ("EOC").

Immutep CEO , Marc Voigt , noted : "We are making good progress building our global patent estate around our LAG-3 development pipeline, including lead candidate efti which has delivered promising clinical data in various settings. We will continue to make these important investments and are especially pleased to be working so closely with our Chinese partner, EOC Pharma, as they expand their clinical development of efti for the Chinese market."

EOC Pharma CEO, Xiaoming Zou, said: "We are investing in the development of efti for the local market in China and are very pleased with the steps being taken by our partner, Immutep, to build a broad portfolio of patent families around this unique candidate. These are important and ongoing steps in the complex process of bringing innovative medicines to the market for patients."

About efti in ChinaEfti is exclusively licensed by Immutep to EOC Pharma for the territory of Greater China (namely mainland China, Hong Kong S.A.R, Macao S.A.R. and Taiwan). Under its agreement with Immutep, EOC will make further milestone payments to the Company if efti achieves specific development milestones, as well as pay sales-based royalties. Immutep retains the rights to efti outside the territory of Greater China.

About EOC PharmaEOC Pharma is an integrated biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery, research, development and commercialisation of innovative oncology products. With an insight-driven strategy and integrated business platform, EOC Pharma strives to build a portfolio of products with strategic synergies from independent R&D and licensing and enrich the product pipeline with first- and best -in-class oncology drugs to benefit the millions of patients who currently have limited access to high quality oncology treatments in China.

About ImmutepImmutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximise value to shareholders.

Immutep's current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease. Additional LAG-3 products, including antibodies for immune response modulation, are being developed by Immutep's large pharmaceutical partners.

Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

Further information can be found on the Company's website www.immutep.com or by contacting:

Australian Investors/Media:Catherine Strong, Citadel-MAGNUS+61 (0)406 759 268; cstrong@citadelmagnus.com

U.S. Media:Tim McCarthy, LifeSci Advisors+1 (212) 915.2564; tim@lifesciadvisors.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Insights On The Pneumonia Therapeutics Global Market To 2030 - Impact Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pneumonia Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics, Distribution Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global pneumonia therapeutics market was valued at $12,293.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,546.8 million...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Meishan California Smart City At CIIE, Bringing Innovative California Clean Energy Products And Technologies To Buyers Seeking To Enhance China's New Generation Smart Cities

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meishan California Smart City (MCSC), the newest smart city in Southwest China, has team members attending the 4 th China International Import Exhibition (CIIE) to bring California clean energy products and technologies and their smart city applications to China's enormous market. MCSC is a member of Bay Area Council, which has been bringing California companies, products, and services to China for years to explore sales opportunities there and has hosted the "California Pavilion" annually since CIIE began in 2018. BAC is the only organizer at CIIE presenting California brands exclusively, showcasing a wide range of products and services.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Chinese Education Stocks Rise on Report of Tutoring Approval

American depositary receipts of Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) - Get Gaotu Techedu Report and New Oriental Education & Technology (EDU) - Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. Sponsored ADR Report rose sharply Monday on a report that the Chinese government plans to grant licenses that would allow them and other education companies to operate.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patents#Chemotherapy#Drugs#A Soluble Lag 3 Protein#Immp#The Company Rrb#The Chinese Patent Office#Company#Imp321#Chinese#European#Japanese#Immutep S A S#Eoc Pharma
illinoisvalleytimes.com

How many patents granted in Peru in 2020?

There were 12 patents granted in Peru in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is four more than the year before. Patents included a portable light bulb system. The earliest patent filed which was granted in March belonged to Promier Products, Inc. who filed on...
ECONOMY
EurekAlert

Picomolar antimalarial agent from a Chinese medicinal plant

Dimeric sesquiterpenoids (DS), particularly the dimeric lindenane sesquiterpenoids dimers (DLS), featuring a basic scaffold by a [4 + 2] endo Diels–Alder reaction of two lindenane sesquiterpenoid monomers, are the characteristic components that occur mainly in the Chloranthus and Sarcandra genera. Shizukaol A from Chloranthus japonicus was the first reported DLS, after which over 110 analogues have been discovered. Due to their complex polycyclic architectures with more than 10 stereocenters and significant bioactivities, DLS have gained extensive attention in recently years, especially the numerous efforts toward their total syntheses.
SCIENCE
Houston Chronicle

'We're Close to the End': Medical Expert Lays Out Endgame for Covid-19 Pandemic

The number of Covid-19 infections nationwide has flatlined after weeks on the decline. The vaccination rate for all Americans lingers, for now, at just under 60 percent. Yet Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former head of the Food and Drug Administration and a medical expert who issued a prescient warning about the pandemic in early 2020, now says the worst is nearly over.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Sydney
AFP

The era of anti-Covid pills begins

What if a simple pill could help heal from Covid-19? - They are pills taken orally as soon as the first symptoms of Covid-19 appear, to avoid serious forms of the illness, and therefore hospitalisation.
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Nose sprays, needle-free patches, durable immunity: towards the next generation of COVID vaccines

The past 20 months has seen an explosion of vaccine development, with COVID vaccine testing and rollout happening at an unprecedented pace in the face of a global pandemic. There have been absolute triumphs – the fact we have multiple safe, effective vaccines is remarkable – but there have also been challenges. We’ve seen storage and delivery issues, vaccine hesitancy, breakthrough infections and the beginnings of waning immunity. Vaccine innovators around the world have these challenges in their sights. They are already working on the next generation of COVID vaccines. ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
TheStreet

6K Appoints Three Seasoned Battery Industry Experts To Fuel 6K Energy Division Expansion. Sam Trinch Named President Of The 6K Energy Division

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6K, a leader in the production of sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and additive manufacturing powders, today announced the appointment of Sam Trinch as president of 6K Energy, the company's energy storage division. 6K also announced the hiring of Chad McDonald as senior vice president of business development and strategy as well as Thanh Nguyen as senior vice president of deployment for the 6K Energy group. Through its sustainable UniMelt ® microwave production platform, 6K Energy has proven it can significantly drive down battery material costs by 50-70% while producing a range of battery materials including NMC 811 single crystal, silicon anode, LFP, and LLZO to name a few. All three executives will help guide the partnership, commercial and go-to-market strategies helping to further establish 6K Energy as the leading organization for sustainable, low cost, domestic supply of performance battery materials.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call To Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on November 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM to discuss its record breaking quarterly performance ending October 31, 2021. The Company expects to release its quarterly numbers during this shareholder call.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSB Radio

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

LONDON — (AP) — European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.
BUSINESS
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
The Independent

Biden hails new Pfizer pill to treat Covid patients but stresses importance of avoiding infection

President Biden hailed a new pill from Pfizer that has proven highly effective at treating Covid-19, but emphasised that the best way to avoid the virus is through vaccination.“Last night, we received promising news about another potent, potential Covid treatment: a pill, a pill developed by Pfizer that may dramatically reduce the risk of being hospitalised or dying when taken shortly after infection,” the president said in a national address on Friday. “We have already secured millions of doses, and the therapy would be another tool in our toolbox to protect people from the worst outcomes of Covid.”Clinical trials...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
carbondalereporter.com

2020: one patent granted in Energy

There was one patent granted in Energy in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is no different from the year before. The patent was for a food grease reduction systems and methods. The earliest patent filed which was granted in November belonged to Bruce Rodgers...
ENERGY, IL
mcleancountytimes.com

Innovation: two patents granted in Forrest in 2020

There were two patents granted in Forrest in 2020, according to the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This is no different from the year before. Patents included a tabbed seal concepts. The earliest patent filed which was granted in March belonged to Selig Sealing Products, Inc. who filed on...
FORREST, IL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy