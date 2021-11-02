CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather

Leon County FL Sheriff's Office Deploys Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging For City Fleet

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the Leon County's Sheriff's Office in Tallahassee Florida has deployed the EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging system to charge department fleet EVs. The system was purchased through the Florida Sheriff's Association (FSA) contract number FSA20-EQU18.0 Heavy Equipment which has pre-negotiated pricing and simplifies the procurement process.

Leon County's EV ARC™ charging system fits in a standard parking space and is equipped with a dual port charger to serve the growing fleet of electric vehicles. The EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power City EVs day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Flood proof to 9.5 feet and wind-rated to 120 mph, the charging system adds to the City's energy resiliency and disaster preparedness. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.

"The Leon County Sheriff's Office is exploring the required infrastructure to initiate electrifying our fleet in FY 2025. Driving on Florida's ample sunshine will allow us to collect the data we need to properly and accurately plan our future infrastructure needs. We will be able to collect the kWhs required to supply our Vehicle Miles Traveled. We are focused on reducing our petroleum usage, fleet maintenance costs, and support Leon County's sustainability initiatives," said Tim Coxwell CAFM CPFP CEM, Fleet Director of Leon County Sheriff's Office. "The Beam EV ARC charger deployed in one day, with no costly construction project to disrupt department business. Because it is independent of the grid and transportable, we were able to put the EV ARC charger where we wanted charging, and we can move it if needed. We also were able to avoid lengthy delays associated the permitting process for traditional grid powered charging stations."

Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to county budgets.

"We are seeing increased interest from states to provide EV charging infrastructure that can survive extreme weather events and provide a hedge against lost charging infrastructure due to flooding or blackouts. It makes perfect sense for the Sunshine State to drive on sunshine," said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. "To keep up with increasing state mandates, rapid and scalable deployment is crucial. The EV ARC is the only rapidly deployed, sustainable EV charging solution on the market that is off-grid, transportable and can be deployed in minutes instead of months. It requires no permitting, no electrical work, no construction and generates no utility bill."

Beam Global was awarded the statewide contract from the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA) in partnership with the Florida Association of Counties. The contract includes the flagship EV ARC™ 2020 and EV ARC™ DCFC sustainable EV charging infrastructure systems under the category Power Charging, with a contract term through September 30, 2023. This is the premier contract in the state for police, fire, municipalities and universities.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter

Forward-Looking Statements

This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "plan," "intend," "seek," "goal," "will," "should," "may," or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

Media Contact

Next PR+1 813-526-1195Press@BeamForAll.com

Comments / 0

Related
ngtnews.com

Beam Global Joins CALeVIP Incentive Program for EV Charging Infrastructure Expansion

Beam Global has been added to the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP) electric vehicle (EV) charging program. Funded by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and implemented by the Center for Sustainable Energy (CSE), CALeVIP provides incentives for EV charger infrastructure and works with local partners to develop and implement projects that meet current and future regional EV needs. The statewide efforts aim to provide a streamlined process to fill the significant gaps in charging availability.
BUSINESS
ngtnews.com

iSun’s EV Chargers Chosen for Wisconsin Charging Installation

ISun Inc.’s iSun’s PALM solar-powered electric vehicles (EV) charging system has been selected by an undisclosed party (partner) for a Wisconsin commercial EV charging installation. The project is anticipated to be the first of several installations of iSun’s mobility platform for the partner. It marks iSun’s 50th commercial EV charging...
CARS
liveandletsfly.com

Passenger Turns Violent After Weather Delay, Uses Pole To Attack Airline Agent

Although it may seem like poor passenger behavior is confined to the United States and budget carriers in the United Kingdom, a violent incident in Brazil reminds us that poor behavior knows no borders and flight delays speak the common language of frustration. Passenger Uses Pole To Attack Airline Agent...
Robb Report

A Giant Kite Sail Injects This 60-Foot Motoryacht With an Extra Dose of Emissions-Free Speed

Kite-surfing has become the go-to sport for board lovers, but now a kite will be standard equipment on a 60-foot motoryacht. Already known for creating large, electric-powered cats, Silent Yachts’ CEO Michael Kohler spent several years searching for an easy-to-use, automated system that would serve as a workhorse for his zero-emission yachts. “It’s more tool than toy,” Kohler says of the 130-sq.-foot Wingit kite. “It can add five knots to a boat’s speed, save energy and increase the boat’s efficiency. It generates 10 times more power per square foot than a conventional sail.” Tethered by Kevlar lines to a two-foot-high foredeck mast,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beam Global#Infrastructure#Energy Security#Inclement Weather#Leon County Fl Sheriff#Beemw#Fsa#Cpfp#Cem
CarBuzz.com

GM Expands EV Charging Network Where It Matters

GM has been investing big in its electric future, and despite some setbacks with the Chevy Bolt EV that has been spontaneously combusting, the manufacturing giant seems well on its way to going all-electric in the near future. As part of its big EV plans, GM has invested in projects such as the Wallace Battery Cell Innovation Center in Warren, Michigan, and recently teamed up with Shell to offer a fixed-rate home energy plan that uses 100 percent renewable energy resources. GM's most recent announcement takes things a step further: the company just announced over 40,000 community-based charging stations and new smart EV supply equipment as part of a national push.
WARREN, MI
smarteranalyst.com

Uber, Wallbox Partner to Provide EV Charging Solutions

Uber (UBER) has entered into a partnership deal with Wallbox (WBX), a provider of EV charging and energy management solutions. The companies aim to provide easy and affordable home-charging solutions to drivers in the Bay Area. Thus, Uber drivers will be offered a discounted package for a Wallbox charger, seamless installation, and the option to finance the package.
BUSINESS
ngtnews.com

Hertz Rental Fleet Making Huge EV Inroads with Tesla, Uber

Hertz, Uber and Tesla are accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EV) in the U.S. through a new exclusive partnership to make up to 50,000 Teslas available by 2023 for drivers to rent when using the Uber network. Starting Nov. 1, drivers can rent Teslas from Hertz through this program...
CARS
TheStreet

EV Drivers Have Potential To Save Over $1,000 Per Year By Charging Off-Peak Compared To Gasoline-dependent Drivers

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ev.energy, a software provider of managed electric vehicle (EV) charging to more than 35,000 EV drivers across the US, UK, Europe and Australia, provided the data for a new report by BloombergNEF (BNEF) based on over one million home charging sessions from ev.energy's global database of EV drivers. The report finds that EV drivers can save over $1,000 per year by charging during off-peak hours compared to drivers relying on gasoline.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Government Technology

What’s easier than bringing your EV to a charging station?

Why bother hunting for a parking spot at the mall with an electric vehicle charger when you can just park in any old spot and still get a top up? That’s the theory behind the ZipCharge Go. The suitcase-sized device is designed to function like a portable power bank for...
ELECTRONICS
cbtnews.com

Hertz places largest fleet order of Tesla EVs to date

Early on Monday, rental car company Hertz confirmed in a press release that they have ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs for their fleet operations. The deal is worth $4.2 billion, and the vehicles are to be delivered to Hertz by the end of 2022. In addition to the EV purchases, Hertz will implement their own charging […]
ECONOMY
popville.com

“Small Condo EV charging station”

We live in a converted row home 2 unit condo with separate electrical panels. Our condo neighbors have purchased a new EV and are looking to install a Level 2 charger. Have any other small condos dealt with this? Any guidance or insight?”
TECHNOLOGY
showmeinstitute.org

St Louis County Council Mandates Businesses Install EV Charging Stations

The Saint Louis County Council recently passed a law that would require businesses and landowners in unincorporated Saint Louis County who renovate their properties to add electric vehicle charging stations to their parking lots. It remains to be seen if the county executive will sign it. The new order affects...
POLITICS
CleanTechnica

EV Charging & Chargers 101 — New Report

The electric vehicle market is budding in the United States, and that means adoption is shifting from the very early adopters who know more about these vehicles than the people selling them to more normal mainstream buyers. The ecosystem of electric vehicle (EV) products and networks is still quite nascent, though, and that can make entry into this market challenging for people who don’t want to learn every detail about the ins and outs of their cars and how to charge them.
CARS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Businesses on board as Batavia brings in EV charging stations

BATAVIA, N.Y. — New York wants zero emissions from cars and trucks sold in our state by 2035. The city of Batavia is getting ready for the move to more electric vehicles with new charging stations downtown. The City Church has been a staple in downtown Batavia for 20 years.
BATAVIA, NY
ngtnews.com

Element Fleet Management, Enel X Focus on Smart EV Charging for Fleets

Element Fleet Management Corp., a pure-play automotive fleet manager, has signed a new electric vehicle (EV) charging agreement with Enel X, the advanced energy services arm of the Enel Group. This collaboration will provide Element clients access to Enel X’s residential and commercial smart charging solutions to support electrified fleets across North America.
ECONOMY
Virginian-Pilot

Port of Virginia reports record year as it avoids problems that have clogged global supply chain

The Virginia Port Authority’s investments at Norfolk International Terminal and Virginia International Gateway paid off this year: The port avoided the congestion problems that clogged global supply chains, executive director Stephen A. Edwards said. “While other terminal facilities struggled with severe congestion, Virginia leveraged best-in-class turn times and ever-improving vessel ...
VIRGINIA STATE
recordgazette.net

Beaumont will increase EV charges at city hall

Prior to when three electric vehicle charging stations went online in the parking lot of the Beaumont Civic Center, there was no usage history in which to draw from in September 2020 to come up with accurate rates to charge customers. Now that there is a year’s-worth of data for...
BEAUMONT, CA
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy