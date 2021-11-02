CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Prometheus Biosciences To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXDX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), today announced that management will be conducting presentations and fireside chats at the following investor conferences in November and December.

  • Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference - Fireside Chat Tuesday, November 9 t h at 4:20 PM EST
  • Guggenheim 3rd Annual Neuro/Immunology Conference - Fireside Chat Monday, November 15 th at 10:20 AM EST
  • Jefferies London Healthcare Conference - Presentation Tuesday, November 16 th at 1:40 PM EST
  • Stifel 2021 Healthcare Conference - Presentation Tuesday, November 16 th at 4:00 PM EST
  • Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference - Fireside Chat available on Monday, November 22 nd at 10:00 AM EST
  • Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference - Fireside Chat Thursday, December 2 nd at 3:55 PM EST

A live and archived webcast of the fireside chats and presentations will be available via the Events & Webcasts section of the Prometheus Biosciences website. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, starting first with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The Company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360, combines proprietary machine learning-based analytical approaches with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.

The Company's lead candidate, PRA023, is an IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of the two most common forms of IBD, Ulcerative Colitis (UC) and Crohn's Disease (CD). The Company has initiated enrollment in a Phase 2 trial in UC patients and a Phase 2a trial in CD patients, each utilizing a genetic-based companion diagnostic designed to identify patients more likely to respond to PRA023.

Prometheus Biosciences Contact:Noel KurdiVP Investor Relations and Communications(646) 241-4400 nkurdi@prometheusbiosciences.com

Media Contact:Jake RobisonCanaleComm, an Ashfield Health Company(619) 849-5383 jake.robison@canalecomm.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

TELA Bio To Participate In Three Upcoming Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELA Bio, Inc. ("TELA"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing innovative tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction, today announced that the Company will participate in the Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum, 12 th Annual Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, and the 33 rd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

INDUS To Participate In The Nareit REITworld 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) ("INDUS"), a U.S. based industrial/logistics REIT, will participate in the Nareit REITworld 2021 Annual Investor Conference to be held virtually from November 9-11, 2021. In connection with the conference, INDUS will be sharing an updated investor presentation which will be made available on the Investors section of its website at www.indusrt.com on Monday evening, November 8, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology Company#Health Care#Investor#Prometheus Biosciences#Rxdx#Credit Suisse#Events Webcasts
TheStreet

Centric Financial Corporation To Participate In Investor Conference Calls

HARRISBURG, Pa., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centric Financial Corporation ("Centric" or "the Company") (OTC: CFCX), has released an Investor Presentation to be shared at upcoming investor meetings to discuss the Company's third quarter 2021 results of operations. The Investor Presentation is available on the Company's website at Documents | Centric Bank Investor Relations. The discussion and presentation may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Surrozen To Present At The Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc., (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Craig Parker, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference at 4:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 16. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investors section of the Surrozen website at www.surrozen.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheStreet

Nabriva Therapeutics To Present At The Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

DUBLIN, Ireland and FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) - Get Nabriva Therapeutics Plc Report, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer at Nabriva, will provide a company overview and business update at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Thursday, November 18 at 8:00am GMT / 3:00am ET through Friday, November 19 at 5:00pm GMT / 12:00pm ET. Management will host investor meetings on Thursday and Friday, November 18-19, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Hayward Holdings Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) - Get HAYWARD HOLDINGS, INC. Report a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today its participation in the following investor conferences:. Baird's Global Industrial ConferenceDate: Wednesday, November 10 thFireside Chat: 1:25 p.m. ETParticipants: Kevin Holleran,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
TheStreet

Clearwater Analytics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) , a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in four investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, will...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Quest Resource Holding Corporation To Present At The 13th Annual Southwest Ideas Investor Conference On November 18th

THE COLONY, Texas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quest Resource Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: QRHC) ("Quest"), a national leader in environmental waste and recycling services, today announced Ray Hatch, Chief Executive Officer and Laurie Latham, Chief Financial Officer will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. Quest's presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:45 am CST. The presentation will be webcasted and can be accessed through the conference host's main website: www.IDEASconferences.com, and in the investor relations section of the Company's website.
biospace.com

Biogen to Present New Aduhelm Data at Upcoming Alzheimer’s Conference

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos pictured above. (John Blanding/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) The annual Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease conference (CTAD) is scheduled for November 9-12, and Biogen announced plans to present data on its portfolio, including its controversial Aduhelm (aducanumab). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Aduhelm...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

LAVA Therapeutics Announces Participation At Upcoming Scientific Conferences

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. ( Nasdaq: LVTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced that Paul W.H.I. Parren, Ph.D., executive vice president, head of research and development (R&D) at LAVA, will participate in three upcoming scientific conferences in November.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Consumer Goods and Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference This Thursday

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The next Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by OTC Markets Group, is almost here. The Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference will be running from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET, Nov. 4. It will feature a day of discussion on one of the hottest topics globally: how to serve consumers in the digital age and how to effectively reach them with a strong online presence.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Candel Therapeutics To Participate In Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced that Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conferences in November:. Credit Suisse 30th...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

ISpecimen To Participate In Upcoming Conferences In November 2021

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) ("iSpecimen" or the "Company"), an online marketplace for human biospecimens , today announced that Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, CEO and President of iSpecimen, will participate in two upcoming conferences in November 2021:. A.G.P.'s Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Candel Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations On Its Oncolytic Viral Immunotherapies

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CADL), a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies, today announced its participation in upcoming medical and scientific conferences. Candel President and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Peter Tak, MD, PhD, FMedSci, and E. Antonio Chiocca, MD, PhD, FAANS, principal investigator for the CAN-3110 clinical trial, will present data and overviews pertaining to the company's oncolytic viral immunotherapies at the 13th International Oncolytic Virus Conference. In addition, Patrick Y. Wen, MD, principal investigator, will present data on CAN-2409 from a phase 1 clinical trial in high-grade glioma at the 26th Annual Meeting of the Society for Neuro-Oncology (SNO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Guardion Health Sciences To Present At The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) ("Guardion" or the "Company"), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, medical foods, supplements, and medical devices, announces today that Chief Executive Officer Bret Scholtes will present a corporate overview at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually on October 27 - 28, 2021.
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy