CRISPR Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

 Nov. 02, 2021

ZUG, Switzerland and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRISPR Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CRSP), a biopharmaceutical company focused on creating transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences in November:

Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare ConferenceDate: Monday, November 8, 2021 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET.

Barclays Gene Editing & Gene Therapy SummitDate: Monday, November 15, 2021Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast of the events will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page in the Investors section of the Company's website at https://crisprtx.gcs-web.com/events. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 14 days following each presentation.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a leading gene editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with leading companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

CRISPR THERAPEUTICS® word mark and design logo are trademarks and registered trademarks of CRISPR Therapeutics AG. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:Susan Kim+1-617-307-7503 susan.kim@crisprtx.com

Media Contact:Rachel Eides +1-617-315-4493 rachel.eides@crisprtx.com

