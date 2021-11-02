CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AGTC To Host First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast On November 9, 2021

GAINESVILLE, Fla., and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: AGTC), a biotechnology company conducting human clinical trials of adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for the treatment of rare inherited retinal diseases, today announced that it will report financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. AGTC management will host a conference call beginning at 8:00 AM Eastern Time on the same day to review the financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the call, dial 877-407-6184 (US) or 201-389-0877 (outside of the US). A live webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at http://ir.agtc.com/events-and-presentations. Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the company's website.

About AGTC

AGTC is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic therapies for people with rare and debilitating ophthalmic, otologic and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. AGTC is a leader in designing and constructing all critical gene therapy elements and bringing them together to develop customized therapies with the potential to address real patient needs. AGTC's most advanced clinical programs leverage its best-in-class technology platform to potentially improve vision for patients with an inherited retinal disease. AGTC has active clinical trials in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP) and achromatopsia (ACHM CNGB3 and ACHM CNGA3). Its preclinical programs build on the Company's industry leading AAV manufacturing technology and scientific expertise. AGTC is advancing multiple important pipeline candidates to address substantial unmet clinical need in optogenetics, otology and CNS disorders, including entering into strategic partnerships with companies including Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, and Bionic Sight, LLC, an innovator in the emerging field of optogenetics and retinal coding.

IR Contact: David Carey Lazar FINN PartnersT: (212) 867-1768 david.carey@finnpartners.com

Corporate Contact:Jon LieberChief Financial OfficerApplied Genetic Technologies CorporationT: (617) 843-5778 jlieber@agtc.com

