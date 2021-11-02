The Rookie - Season 4 - Jenna Dewan Upped To Series Regular

If you're confused as to why Len Goodman gets the final say about who goes home on Dancing With the Stars, you're note alone — in fact, Derek Hough is on your side. In recent years, the ABC dance competition show has come under fire for becoming a "popularity contest" and rewarding the least-talented dancers for earning the most fan votes. Trying to address these concerns, the show has changed things up to allow judges Len, Derek and Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba to save one of the bottom couples each week. The only thing is, because there's an even number of judges, if Bruno, Carrie Ann or Derek don't all agree, it falls on Len to make the final call.

