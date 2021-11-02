CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportradar To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

 Nov. 02, 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) - Get SPORTRADAR GROUP Report ("Sportradar" or "the Company"), the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, announced today that Carsten Koerl, Sportradar's Chief Executive Officer, and Alex Gersh, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Canaccord Digital Gaming Summit on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, and the Jefferies Sports Betting & iGaming Summit on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available through Sportradar's Investor Relations website. Management will also be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting, please contact our Investor Relations team at investor.relations@sportradar.com.

About SportradarSportradar is the leading global sports technology company creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors. Established in 2001, the company is well-positioned at the intersection of the sports, media and betting industries, providing sports federations, news media, consumer platforms and sports betting operators with a range of solutions to help grow their business. Sportradar employs more than 2,300 full time employees across 19 countries around the world. It is our commitment to excellent service, quality and reliability that makes us the trusted partner of more than 1,600 customers in over 120 countries and an official partner of the NBA, NHL, MLB, NASCAR, UEFA, FIFA and ITF. We cover more than 750,000 events annually across 83 sports. With deep industry relationships, Sportradar is not just redefining the sports fan experience; it also safeguards the sports themselves through its Integrity Services division and advocacy for an integrity-driven environment for all involved. www.sportradar.com

Source: Sportradar Group AG

Investor Relations Contacts:Ankit Hira or Ed YuenSolebury Trout for Sportradar investor.relations@sportradar.com

Press Contact: SportradarSandra Lee comms@sportradar.com

