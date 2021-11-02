Synovus To Present At The BofA Banking And Financials Conference 2021

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) - Get Synovus Financial Corp. Report President and CEO Kevin Blair and CFO Jamie Gregory will present at the virtual BofA Banking and Financials Conference 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at: https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/bankingfinancials2021/id9t1mrP.cfm.

The webcast and replay will also be available at Synovus' Investor Relations website: http://investor.synovus.com/Event.

Synovus Financial Corp.is a financial services company based in Columbus, Georgia, with approximately $56 billion in assets. Synovus provides commercial and retail banking, investment, and mortgage services through 283 branches in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Synovus Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Synovus, has been recognized as one of the country's "Most Reputable Banks" by American Banker and the Reputation Institute. Synovus is on the web at synovus.com, and on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

