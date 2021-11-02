CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mersana Therapeutics To Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Business Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) - Get Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provide business updates.

To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2116349. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.

About Mersana TherapeuticsMersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana's lead product candidate, upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi), is a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b and is being studied in UPLIFT, a single-arm registration strategy in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as in UPGRADE, a Phase 1 umbrella study in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies. UpRi is also being studied in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. XMT-1592, Mersana's second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana's customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company's early-stage programs include XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company's Immunosynthen platform, and targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana's Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines. The Company routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the "Investors and Media" section of our website at www.mersana.com.

Investor & Media ContactSarah Carmody, 617-844-8577 scarmody@mersana.com

