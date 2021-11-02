Mersana Therapeutics To Host Conference Call Announcing Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Business Updates

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) - Get Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. Report, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and provide business updates.

To access the call, please dial 877-303-9226 (domestic) or 409-981-0870 (international) and provide the Conference ID 2116349. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Mersana website at www.mersana.com.

