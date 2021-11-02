CyberloQ Technologies Inc. Leadership Outlines Importance Of Recently Announced Collaboration With Pannovate Limited

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: CLOQ).

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Chris Jackson, CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. CEO details the motivation behind CyberloQ's exciting collaboration with Pannovate, Mr. Jackson discusses the natural fit between the Banking and Card Program services that Pannovate offers, as well as its well-established European/Asain customer base while coinciding with CyberloQ's robust, leading-edge multi-factor authentication (MFA) platform.

"Pannovate is a unique company. They're essentially a bank in a box, or a BaaS model - Banking as a Service," stated Mr. Jackson. "Their expertise and innovation allow them to create turn-key product solutions for existing banks, also to create new and emerging card programs for those banks. Emerging Banks are looking to go to market quickly, and more importantly, cost effectively. There are great synergies between our two companies which operate in the global e-commerce market. It's currently a $5 trillion dollar market right now." Positioning both companies to reduce FRAUD, which is expected to eclipse $130 billion by 2023.

Jackson points out how Pannovate gives CyberloQ direct access to existing card networks. Now, CyberloQ can more easily achieve market penetration by working with an established vendor in the banking ecosystem.

Mr. Jackson also briefly discusses the Companies branding efforts, new web portal update, their internal infrastructure build that encompasses "Kafka" as their main support mechanism, this allows them to scale at infinite levels as the Company grows. Kafka is widely used among the world's largest enterprises to transmit trillions of data points on a daily basis.

In conclusion, Mr. Jackson discusses the upcoming podcast scheduled with Mr. Joe Lind, Advisory Board Member and head of domestic Credit Union and Banking relations. Our relationship with Pannovate has global implications for both companies, our collaboration will bring CyberloQ to the EU and Asia, and subsequently bring Pannovate here to the U.S market.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/nov-interview-cyberloq-technologies-cloq/.

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients' sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Contact Information:

CLOQ Contact: Chris Jackson Tel: 1.612.961.4536 Email: info@cyberloq.com

SmallCapVoice.com Stuart T. Smith512-267-2430 Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com