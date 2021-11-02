CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. Leadership Outlines Importance Of Recently Announced Collaboration With Pannovate Limited

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") announces the availability of a new interview with Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: CLOQ).

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Chris Jackson, CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. CEO details the motivation behind CyberloQ's exciting collaboration with Pannovate, Mr. Jackson discusses the natural fit between the Banking and Card Program services that Pannovate offers, as well as its well-established European/Asain customer base while coinciding with CyberloQ's robust, leading-edge multi-factor authentication (MFA) platform.

"Pannovate is a unique company. They're essentially a bank in a box, or a BaaS model - Banking as a Service," stated Mr. Jackson. "Their expertise and innovation allow them to create turn-key product solutions for existing banks, also to create new and emerging card programs for those banks. Emerging Banks are looking to go to market quickly, and more importantly, cost effectively. There are great synergies between our two companies which operate in the global e-commerce market. It's currently a $5 trillion dollar market right now." Positioning both companies to reduce FRAUD, which is expected to eclipse $130 billion by 2023.

Jackson points out how Pannovate gives CyberloQ direct access to existing card networks. Now, CyberloQ can more easily achieve market penetration by working with an established vendor in the banking ecosystem.

Mr. Jackson also briefly discusses the Companies branding efforts, new web portal update, their internal infrastructure build that encompasses "Kafka" as their main support mechanism, this allows them to scale at infinite levels as the Company grows. Kafka is widely used among the world's largest enterprises to transmit trillions of data points on a daily basis.

In conclusion, Mr. Jackson discusses the upcoming podcast scheduled with Mr. Joe Lind, Advisory Board Member and head of domestic Credit Union and Banking relations. Our relationship with Pannovate has global implications for both companies, our collaboration will bring CyberloQ to the EU and Asia, and subsequently bring Pannovate here to the U.S market.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/nov-interview-cyberloq-technologies-cloq/.

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients' sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/.

About SmallCapVoice.com

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTCMarkets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit https://www.smallcapvoice.com/small-cap-stock-otc-investor-relations-financial-public-relations/.

Socialize with SmallCapVoice and their clients at

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmallCapVoice/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/smallcapvoice Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/smallcapvoice/

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release and the offering materials may contain forward-looking statements and information relating to, among other things, the company, its business plan and strategy, and its industry. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based on the current beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to the company's management regarding the future of the company's business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. When used in the offering materials, the words "aim," "estimate," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "future," "goal," "hope," "likely," "may," "plan," "potential," "seek," "should," "strategy," "will" and similar references to future periods are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which constitute forward looking statements. These statements reflect management's current views with respect to future events and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict (many of which are outside of the company's control) and could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company, the offering or other matters, are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after such date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

CLOQ Contact: Chris Jackson Tel: 1.612.961.4536 Email: info@cyberloq.com

SmallCapVoice.com Stuart T. Smith512-267-2430 Info@SmallCapVoice.com

Source: SmallCapVoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Dirt Geek Media Inc Announces the Launch of Overnet Billboard Technology

A new digital advertising platform that will completely change the way companies run their Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Dirt Geek Media Inc is excited to announce the launch of Overnet Billboard Technology, a new digital advertising platform that will completely change the way companies run their Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Pay Per Click (PPC) marketing programs. The official launch date for Overnet Billboard Technology is September 1, 2021.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Everything Blockchain, Inc., Announces Shareholder Call To Discuss Record Breaking Financial Performance

Jacksonville, Florida, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVERYTHING BLOCKCHAIN, INC. (OTC Markets: OBTX) today announces it will conduct a shareholder call on November 22, 2021 at 4:10 PM to discuss its record breaking quarterly performance ending October 31, 2021. The Company expects to release its quarterly numbers during this shareholder call.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
TheStreet

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Common Stock And Warrants

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (Nasdaq:SANBU) (the "Company") announced today that, commencing November 9, 2021, holders of the 17,250,000 units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "SANB" and "SANBW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Those units not separated will continue to trade under The Nasdaq Global Market symbol "SANBU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of Class A common stock and warrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Allegiance Bancshares Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - ABTX

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (ABTX) - Get Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Report to CBTX, Inc. is fair to Allegiance shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Allegiance shareholders will receive 1.4184 shares of CBTX common stock for each share of Allegiance common stock they own. Upon closing of the merger, Allegiance shareholders will own approximately 54% of the combined company.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
TheStreet

Checkr Launches Checkr.org, To Accelerate The Fair Chance Movement And Further Its Mission To Build A Fairer Future

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Checkr, a leading technology company powering the future of work, announced today it has started its first philanthropic group, Checkr.org. Checkr, whose mission is to build a fairer future by designing technology to create opportunities for all, has funded Checkr.org through the 1% Pledge , devoting one percent of the company's total equity, time, profits, and products.
CHARITIES
TheStreet

Kontrol Technologies Enters Net Zero Building Infrastructure Through Its Operating Subsidiary Global HVAC And Automation

Kontrol Technologies Corp.( NEO:KNR) ( OTCQB:KNRLF) ( FSE:1K8) (" Kontrol" or the " Company"), a leader in smart building technologies, is pleased to announce its entry into the net zero building infrastructure market through its operating subsidiary Global HVAC and Automation (" Global"). "Following our acquisition of Global we have...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing Of Upsized $155 Million Public Offering

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SZZLU, the "Company" or "Sizzle") announced today the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 15,500,000 units, including 2,000,000 units issued pursuant to the partial exercise by the underwriter of its over-allotment option. The offering was priced at $10.00 per unit, resulting in gross proceeds of $155,000,000. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, or Nasdaq, on November 4, 2021, under the ticker symbol "SZZLU." Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the common stock and the warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbol "SZZL" and "SZZLW," respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be exercisable or trade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheStreet

Caregiver Inc. Announces Acquisitions Of Four More Companies

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregiver Inc., a leading provider of long-term care services and supports to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, announced today it has acquired four companies, continuing their rapid growth and expanding services in Indiana and Ohio. "Caregiver is a different Long-Term Services...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kafka
TheStreet

EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CareDx, Inc. Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100K To Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CDNA

WHY:Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of CareDx, Inc. (CDNA) - Get CareDx, Inc. Report resulting from allegations that CareDx may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Lummus And Braskem Partner To License Technology For Two Green Ethylene Projects

HOUSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology announced that it has executed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Braskem Netherlands B.V., a subsidiary of Braskem, the largest biopolymer producer in the world. The MOU is for the licensing of Braskem's green ethylene technology for two ethanol to ethylene conversion projects under development in North America and Asia, signaling a global interest in the technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

UL Launches Data Center Integrator Qualification And Immersion Cooling Equipment Programs To Promote Safer Data Center Operating Environments

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced two new initiatives today: the Data Center Integrator Qualification (DCIQ) and Immersion Cooling Equipment programs developed to help support the data center industry's growth. The data center infrastructure sector has recently experienced a surge as a result of increased demand for remote work, cloud computing and business digitalization in both the commercial and consumer sectors. Additionally, the increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications, the rapid adoption of factory automation and new critical applications that rely on newer 5G networks all accelerate data demand.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Magnus Announces Series A Financing To Accelerate Growth In Trucking Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Technologies, an enterprise trucking and logistics management software provider, announces the completion of its Series A growth financing with LKCM Headwater. The new funding builds on previous investments by global investment firm Carlyle (CG) - Get Carlyle Group L.P. Report and BCG Digital Ventures, the corporate innovation and business building arm of Boston Consulting Group.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Scv#Cyberloq Technologies#Mfa#Baas
TheStreet

Ecobat Establishes New Global Credit Facility To Position Company For Future Growth

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecobat, the global leader in battery recycling, announced today that it refinanced existing credit facilities in North America and Europe into a new 5-year upsized global funding facility led by J.P. Morgan. The facility was established by a syndicate of the world's largest lending institutions, for which J.P. Morgan acted as administrative agent.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ralph Lauren Corporation Applauds Selection Of U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund As An AIM For Climate Innovation Sprint Partner At COP26

Ralph Lauren Corporation today applauded the selection of the recently launched U.S. Regenerative Cotton Fund as an Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) Innovation Sprint Partner, a joint initiative created by the United States and the United Arab Emirates to support investments in climate-smart agriculture over the next five years. The selection was announced during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow on Nov. 2, 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
aithority.com

RAADR, Inc. Announces Technological Breakthrough with Broad Social Media Implications Across Multiple Social Media Platforms

RAADR, Inc., a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence announced that based on a spot beta test that was completed late last week, the RAADR 2.0 Parental Monitoring App will now be able to monitor social media activity on the Instagram ,TikTok and Snapchat platforms. This capability significantly increases the utility of the RAADR Parental Monitoring App because of the popularity of Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat with young people. The company uses highly sophisticated machine learning convolutional neural networks to gather and analyze the data.
CELL PHONES
TheStreet

The International Biometrics Identity Association Appoints Robert Tappan As Managing Director

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Biometrics + Identity Association (IBIA), the preeminent trade organization for the identity technology industry, is proud to announce and welcome Robert Tappan as the Association's new Managing Director. Mr. Tappan has an extensive professional career in corporate communications and in working with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
Cheddar News

Social Network Nextdoor 'Growing the Neighborhood' by Going Public

Hyperlocal social networking platform Nextdoor made its public debut on the NYSE via a SPAC merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II on Monday. CEO Sarah Friar joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about what drove the company to a public offering and growing the platform on a global scale. "This allows us to not go back after investing and growing the neighborhood," Friar said. She also talked about the app's pandemic success and the fact that people have stuck around as businesses reopened on a larger scale.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Dun & Bradstreet Announces It Has Signed Definitive Agreements to Acquire Eyeota and NetWise to Expand Its Revenue Technology Leadership Position

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Eyeota and NetWise. These acquisitions will extend the Company’s position in the B2B online marketing value chain and will build upon its rapidly growing Audience Solutions business by adding global scale and the online data to power omni-channel marketing around the world.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TaskUs Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

TaskUs Appoints Claudia Walsh as General Counsel, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer. TaskUs , a leading tech-enabled services provider to the world’s most innovative companies, expanded its leadership team over the past 10 months with the appointment of three senior executives: Claudia Walsh joined as General Counsel in October, Stephan Daoust as Chief Operating Officer in January and Rajnish Sinha as Chief People Officer in April. Each will lead their respective functions across all of the company’s global locations and workforce of approximately 35,600 employees. They will report to TaskUs CEO Bryce Maddock as members of the TaskUs Executive Leadership Team (ELT).
BUSINESS
InformationWeek

Collaboration is Key to Defending Operational Technology

A few months ago, a cyber-criminal gang called Darkside brought Colonial Pipeline’s systems offline for nearly a week, causing panic buying and fuel shortages. Soon afterward, The Health Service Executive (HSE) in Ireland was hit by a ransomware attack that stole health records and scrambled telemetry data in IT hospital systems.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
64K+
Post
237K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy