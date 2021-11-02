CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPAR Global Chief Operating Officer Recognized With Globee Top Women Of The Year Award

By GlobeNewswire
AUBURN HILL, Mich., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) - Get SPAR Group, Inc. Report (" SPAR Group") announced today that The Globee ® Awards, organizers of world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Kori Belzer a winner in the 14th Annual 2021 Women World Awards ®.

Ms. Belzer, SPAR's Global Chief Operating Officer was named the Gold Globee Winner in the category of Top Women of the Year in Business and Professions, in the subcategory of Results Oriented. Ms. Belzer was recognized as a SPAR executive leader, who was instrumental in driving international revenue growth.

"Kori has been a critical part of the growth and success of SPAR over the last 25 plus years. Her commitment to clients and passion for the business are exceptional," said Mike Matacunas, SPAR Chief Executive Officer. "We are fortunate to have her as our Global Chief Operating Officer. On behalf of our entire organization across nine countries, I would like to congratulate Kori on being recognized for her achievements."

In her role, Ms. Belzer is responsible for working with all SPAR country leaders to develop global synergies and operating efficiencies that drive and improve individual country performance. Kori's comprehensive leadership has established a standard by which other executives are held. Her tenacity for improvements has led to significant breakthroughs for SPAR and in the industry overall.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is a global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world's leading manufacturers and retail businesses.

For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

