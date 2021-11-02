CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare Triangle Announces The Appointment Of Manish Hindupur As Vice President, Cloud Service Delivery For Life Sciences And Healthcare Providers

By GlobeNewswire
PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle Inc., (Nasdaq: HCTI) ("HCTI" or the "Company") a leading provider of cloud and data transformation platform and solutions for healthcare and life sciences, is pleased to announce the appointment of Manish Hindupur as Vice President, Cloud Services Delivery for life sciences and healthcare providers.

"Manish brings a unique combination of global information technology skills to Healthcare Triangle, from shaping business vision into IT initiatives with focus on improving outcome, growth and profitability," said Suresh Venkatachari, Chairman and CEO, Healthcare Triangle Inc.

Manish is a seasoned information technology executive with over two decades expertise in Cloud, DevOps & IT Infrastructure. Manish will be responsible for Service and Project delivery of all Cloud projects. He will also be responsible for the Cloud Professional and Managed Services. His role will involve recruiting, training, competency building and managing the team working directly with our customers and customer projects. He will focus on developing customer success strategies, leveraging next generation of delivery and managed services capabilities.

Manish said, "HCTI's customer centric approach to business transformation is exactly what the market needs, and customers deserve. Having lead business transformation on behalf of both clients and companies over the last two decades, I see a huge opportunity ahead of HCTI to be the partner of choice in the enterprise Cloud transformation journey."

Prior to joining Healthcare Triangle, Manish held leadership roles at NTT DATA and XCM Solutions (which was subsequently acquired by Wolters Kluwer). Manish has an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership from MIT Sloan and a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore University.

Manish will report to Suresh Venkatachari, CEO and serve on our Executive Team.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, Calif., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations including hospitals and health systems and health plans as well as pharma and life sciences organizations, in their efforts to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle enables the rapid adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Registration Statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Contact:For Media Enquiries:Michael Campana michael.c@healthcaretriangle.com

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. Investor Relations:John McNamara john@tradigitalir.com917-658-2602

