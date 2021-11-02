CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. To Present At The Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) - Get Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Report ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Stifel 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at: https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel58/insp/2115720

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire's Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical SystemsInspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact:Bob YedidLifeSci Advisorsbob@lifesciadvisors.com646-597-6989

