SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/2

By Brian Goode
Wave 3
 6 days ago

Fox 59

Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.8% sunshine, just 0.2% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.2% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Another Great Day & Then A Storm Approaches

It is victory Monday after the Chiefs squeak by Green Bay on a 73 degree day. A win is a win, and the Chiefs are now 5-4. That last impacting play by Mahomes, scrambling to his right and then zipping the ball into Tyreek Hill's chest for a first down was the old Mahomes we know so well. It may be a play that gets him out of his little slump. Yes, I feel he has been in a season long slump, and one play is just one play, but that just felt great. A big game is ahead of the Chiefs in Las Vegas on Sunday night and it will be on KSHB-41.
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: Active week with a sharp push of chilly air (MON-11/8)

Remember last week I wrote…I think on Tuesday…about how the models were underestimating the warmth and how I felt that temperatures would be so much warmer than the models suggested. I showed how our history of set-ups like what we saw yesterday and are seeing today leads to temperatures warmer than many forecasters think can happen. Well BOOM! 73° yesterday and we may get close to that again today.
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
