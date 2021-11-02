SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/2

It is victory Monday after the Chiefs squeak by Green Bay on a 73 degree day. A win is a win, and the Chiefs are now 5-4. That last impacting play by Mahomes, scrambling to his right and then zipping the ball into Tyreek Hill's chest for a first down was the old Mahomes we know so well. It may be a play that gets him out of his little slump. Yes, I feel he has been in a season long slump, and one play is just one play, but that just felt great. A big game is ahead of the Chiefs in Las Vegas on Sunday night and it will be on KSHB-41.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO