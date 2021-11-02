MIMEDX To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX" or the "Company"), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, and Rohit Kashyap, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer, will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET Webcast: Click here to access

Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum Fireside Chat: Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:30 AM ET Webcast: Click here to access

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management may contact their respective Credit Suisse or Canaccord Genuity representative.

A webcast of both fireside chats will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website at www.mimedx.com or through the conference site by using the links above. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

