Marietta, GA

MIMEDX To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) ("MIMEDX" or the "Company"), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, and Rohit Kashyap, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer, will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • Credit Suisse 30 th Annual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM ET Webcast: Click here to access
  • Canaccord Genuity MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum Fireside Chat: Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:30 AM ET Webcast: Click here to access

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management may contact their respective Credit Suisse or Canaccord Genuity representative.

A webcast of both fireside chats will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website at www.mimedx.com or through the conference site by using the links above. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About MIMEDXMIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.MIMEDX.com.

Contacts: InvestorsJack Howarth404-360-5681 jhowarth@mimedx.com

Corporate CommunicationsHilary Dixon404-323-4779 hdixon@mimedx.com

