The greatest Halloween movie of all time doesn’t even mention the holiday in the title. The Nightmare Before Christmas went from being a cult flick for weirdoes to a cultural touchstone that somehow connects two very different holidays (albeit the two that most kids love). The characters — especially Jack Skellington and Sally — are amazing, and very nuanced for a children’s film. The animation is incredibly detailed. And the story appeals to children and adults alike (take it from me, the film holds up to multiple viewings, I couldn’t count the amount of times I’ve seen it on all of Lock, Shock and Barrel’s fingers and toes).

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO