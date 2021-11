As the week looks to Friday, cattlemen will continue to watch the cash cattle market, hoping that feedlots get their full asking price. Heading into Friday’s trade, everyone will be eyeing the cash cattle market to see whether feedlots win this week’s battle or if packers are able to convince them to take slightly lower prices than what they had originally hoped for. The market sits in a prime position for feedlots to demand the prices they are asking, but Friday’s outcome will depend on how desperate packers are to get cattle.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO