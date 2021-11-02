CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Explosion near Kabul hospital kills 3 and wounds 16

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn explosion went off Tuesday at the entrance of a military hospital in Kabul, killing three people and wounding at least 16, health officials said. The blast went off at the entrance to the Sardar Mohammad Dawood Khan military...

