The wait was well worth the reward for feedlots as this week the cash market was granted a $4.00 to $5.00 rally. It’s been a glorious day for the cattle market as cash cattle are trading $4.00 to $5.00 higher, and both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are rallying because of the cash market’s success. Traders were looking for the follow-through support from the cash market to move the market higher and come Friday, feedlots finally got what they were asking.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO