Dismaying disarray in higher ed breeds unneeded uncertainty

Education is a field ruled by discourse. Every month there seems to be a new debate about parents, teachers and scholars: whether masks in schools impede childhood development, whether Montessori schools are a revolution or a scam. But there’s one phenomenon that has steadily garnered more and more attention over the past few years: boys aren’t going to school at the same rates as they once were. Women now make up nearly 60% of college students nationwide. At Brown, the number of women in the undergraduate population first surpassed the number of men in 1994, and the college’s current enrollment is 53% female and 47% male. However, there are recent arguments that too much progress has been made at the expense of male applicants. A simple Google search of the phrase “gender in college” spawns a list of articles about the drop in male applicants, each headline punchier and more sensational than the last. They raise questions about the necessity of gender-based affirmative action, new frameworks for early childhood education and expanded support networks for adolescent boys — but notably absent from the results of this search is any mention of some of the most pressing gendered issues in academic environments. This discourse around the so-called feminization of the education system unintentionally obscures the problems that female students face and hinders opportunities for more complete conversations about gender in higher education.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO