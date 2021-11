Max Verstappen has strengthened his lead over Lewis Hamilton in the fight for the 2021 F1 World Championship following the United States Grand Prix. Hamilton looked to be closing in on Verstappen for first place during the latter stages of the race, but in the end was unable to catch the Red Bull driver and had to settle for second. Verstappen's victory means he now has a 12-point advantage over Hamilton in the standings.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO