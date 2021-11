Vacheron Constantin has added a new timepiece to its Traditionnelle collection by introducing a new interpretation of the Traditionnelle Complete Calendar timepiece. Up till now, the complete calendar was available in the line-up in both pink gold, and in platinum as an “Excellence Platine” model. The newest execution is in 18K white gold with a slate grey dial. Before we discuss the specifics of the new watch, it’s important to talk a little about the complete calendar complication. Vacheron Constantin has produced triple calendar and complete calendar complications for many years and is probably the only haute horlogerie brand with several different watch options on its current catalog with these complications. As Hodinkee points out, a calendar watch that shows the month and day of the week along with the date is called a triple calendar. Adding a moonphase to it makes it a complete calendar.

