Vmware plug in service instalation error

I cannot use latest VMware Player because I have Win98se on guest and AMD Ryzen 3 3300U. VMware-Player-12.5.9-7535481.x86_64.bundle fails to install on Linux with error:. VMware-Player-12.5.9-7535481.x86_64.bundle Extracting VMware Installer...done. Traceback (most recent call last): File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/vmware-installer.py", line 19, in <module> from vmis.core.common import SYSTEM_BOOTSTRAP, SYSTEM_DATABASE, ParseExceptionTuple File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/vmis/core/common.py", line 14, in <module> from vmis.core import install File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/vmis/core/install.py", line 16, in <module> from vmis.core.component import ComponentError, ComponentTypes File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/vmis/core/component.py", line 14, in <module> from gzip import GzipFile File "/usr/lib/vmware-installer/3.0.0/python/lib/gzip.py", line 9, in <module> import zlib ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'zlib'
Comments / 0