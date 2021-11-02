Cast Matt Smith as Big Anthony in the Live-Action Strega Nona Movie

The iconic cartoon, Tom & Jerry, started as a series of comedy shorts back in 1940 by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, who also produced classic cartoons such as The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Scooby-Doo, and The Smurfs. Tom & Jerry was a simple cartoon about a rivalry between a long-chair cat and a brown mouse. Due to the popularity of the series of shorts, a show was officially created in 1975 and there have been various carnations of the original characters since its television debut. For the first time ever, Tom & Jerry made their live-action debut back in February, starring Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass, Suspira), Michael Pena (End of Watch, Shooter), Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Knocked Up), the film takes place in New York City and the mayhem ensues when Tom is hired by an event planner to catch and kill the mouse who’s crowding one of the city’s finest hotels. Not too surprising, the live-action adaption was not a critical success, with the Tom & Jerry getting a weak 31% on rotten tomatoes. The film didn’t make much of an impact during its run in theaters, though Tom & Jerry came out during a time when the pandemic was still a major factor for many audiences. Still, it’s truly tough to craft a live-action adaption of the cartoon classic. Here are several reasons that the live-action movie fails.

