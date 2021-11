We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Its officially November, which means winter is right around the corner. Prepping your space for the year’s end is about more than just breaking out the holiday decorations. We’re talking cozy throw blankets, spice-scented candles, and comfy bedtime accessories. And, of course, we can’t forget about those fluffy, plush rugs we can sink our feet into on those chilly nights. Luckily, one of our favorite brands Rugs USA has extended their October Closeout Sale. Right now, you can still score up to 75 percent off their luxurious rugs, including some great plush and shag options. So without further ado, here are seven super-plush rugs to indulge in this winter.

SHOPPING ・ 7 DAYS AGO