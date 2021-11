If you haven’t played Crysis you’ve probably seen the nanosuit. It’s not as popular as Master Chief, but that corded black suit that resembles some alien muscle suit has been part video games for a while now. Crysis was almost infamous when it first came out for both its graphical fidelity and the hurt it put on your computer if you tried to run it. I always had a soft spot for the first game, and was surprised to discover that nostalgia didn’t hold up as well as I was hoping. I played through Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 to see if my opinion what change on those games, and surprisingly, they held up pretty well.

