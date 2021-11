The Cortex Innovation Community's board has elected a BJC HealthCare executive to be its chair after a Washington University official stepped down from the role. The Cortex board on Monday voted to elect June McAllister Fowler, senior vice president for communications, marketing and public affairs for BJC HealthCare, to be its board chair, serving on a term through December 2022. Fowler is the first African American chair and the first female chair in the district's 19-year history, it said.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO