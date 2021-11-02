CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week of Weeknight Meals: October 2021

By Julie
pbfingers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re a few days into November but I’m backing it up to last week today to share what a week of weeknight dinners looked like in our house in October. Today’s post is part of my Week of Weeknight Meals series which I began on the blog as a way to...

www.pbfingers.com

twopeasandtheirpod.com

Potato Soup

Comfort food is the best kind of food. I am talking about chicken pot pie, baked mac and cheese, chili, baked ziti, and this Potato Soup. There is nothing better than cozying up to a hearty meal that tastes delicious and makes you feel better. Bring on the cozy!. This...
RECIPES
foodiecrush.com

How to Make the BEST Baked Sweet Potatoes

These are all the tips needed to make the best baked sweet potatoes for a healthy, easy side dish that rounds out any meal. Becoming ever more popular over the years, sweet potatoes have progressed from a stereotypical once-a-year Thanksgiving side dish to a low-maintenance standby year-round. More sweet and flavorful than the ever-faithful white potato, nutrient-filled sweet potatoes are what I turn to whenever I need an easy side dish to round out a weeknight dinner, or good-for-me-carbo lunch.
RECIPES
koamnewsnow.com

Mr. Food: Sweet Potato Cake

As the weather cools off and fall rolls in, we’re often looking for new and comforting desserts for the season. Our Sweet Potato Cake takes your favorite everyday sweet potatoes and combines them with a few simple ingredients, before topping it with a homemade cream cheese frosting. What you get is a super moist, super cozy cake that the whole family will want a piece of.
RECIPES
Mashed

Easy Pumpkin Bread With Cake Mix Recipe

Baked bread and sweets are great to whip up all year round, but with the addition of a little bit of pumpkin flavor, we think that this recipe screams fall. There are so many amazing things about this recipe, and we're here to shout it from the rooftops. Many bread recipes can be time-consuming and require a lot of ingredients, making it a little more involved to make. This recipe for easy pumpkin bread with cake mix lives up to its name, as it's simple, affordable, and can be made by even the most novice of bakers.
RECIPES
Grosse Pointe News

Italian Wedding Soup

Italian Wedding soup gets its name from the Italian phrase, minestra maritata or (“married soup”). Not only was it traditionally served at weddings but it also marries together greens and meats, which creates one whole meal. I simply love this recipe and have been making it for a long time....
RECIPES
arlenbennycenac.com

Fall Sweet Potato Dishes

Sweet potatoes are as unique as vegetables can be due to the fact that they have the dual benefit of being both a filling, savory side dish, and a satisfying, sweetened dessert all at the same time. Naturally, a single ingredient as versatile as this lends itself to a plethora of recipe options, and the fine culinary experts for Food52 have the perfect list of over three dozen sweet potato recipes to make your fall that much sweeter.
RECIPES
preventionrd.com

Weeknight Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas

Thank you for your sweet comments and emails in response to Shea’s debut blog post. She knew about writing and posting but people writing back to her!? She’s mind-blown and can’t wait for a post 2.0. Too cute. Her excitement over your comments and emails matched her excitement over breaking...
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Cozy, hand-held chicken pot pie: Try the recipe

With the weather getting colder, it’s the perfect time to try this cozy chicken pot pie recipe. Debi Morgan, the creator of the Southern food blog Quiche My Grits, shared her "Chicken Pot Hand Pies" recipe with Fox News. In her blog post, Morgan says the dish is "perfect for...
RECIPES
panolian.com

Cranberry Relish Recipe

Combine cranberries, shallot, Madeira, sugars, orange juice and cranberry juice in a 1-quart sauce pot and simmer over low- medium heat for 20-30 minutes or until the cranberries become soft. Separately, mix the cornstarch with the cold water then add it to the cranberry mixture. Turn up heat to a heavy simmer and continue to cook, stirring well, for another 5-10 minutes. Serve warm.
RECIPES
Food Network

Is Air Frying Healthy?

It may seem as though everyone you know has jumped on the air fryer bandwagon — and for good reason. This trend has been around since 2010 with the major appeal of faster, easier recipes that taste “just as good” as their deep-fried counterparts. While many have come a long way from air frying French fries, the basic idea that anything made in the air fryer must be healthy persists. We hate to be the ones to say it, but just because you air fry French fries, doesn’t make them as healthy as baked potato. Don’t worry, though. It’s true air frying uses far less oil than deep frying and, therefore, can be a healthier option. Here are a few ways to make sure you’re using your air fryer to the best of it’s healthy cooking ability while still having some fun in the kitchen.
FOOD & DRINKS
beachbodyondemand.com

Pineapple Orange Turmeric Smoothie

Who says post-workout drinks can’t be fun and fruity?. This gorgeously citrusy smoothie is an explosion of bright flavors: sweet pineapple, tart lemon, Orange Recover, and turmeric. Beachbody Recover contains a timed-release whey, pea, and casein blend (plus 650 milligrams of pomegranate extract in every serving!) that provides 20 grams...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sterling Journal-Advocate

A simple yet delicious weeknight dinner

(Family Features) Ease and convenience can go a long way toward creating weeknight meals that bring the entire family together, which is why it’s helpful to focus your favorite dishes around main ingredients that simplify dinner routines. Versatile proteins like veal open many possibilities from decadent, romantic meals to easy...
RECIPES
EatThis

17 Roasted Chicken Recipes Perfect for Weeknight Dinners

There really is nothing like roasting a whole chicken with hearty vegetables on a chilly weeknight. Between the mouthwatering spices, the crispy chicken skin, and the juicy vegetables, it truly is one of the most magical, comforting, cozy meals of all time. That's why, as the weather gets cooler, we enjoy having a few roasted chicken recipes in our arsenal to turn to on busy weeknights when we need something easy to throw in the oven for dinner.
RECIPES
rockinmama.net

Best Tips for Weekly Meal Planning With eMeals

Pasta and tacos are two of my dinner staples, and we typically have some version of those dishes every single week. So you can imagine my surprise and dismay when my kids told me that they were tired of both. Getting dinner on the table every night is a challenge given the complexities of work, extracurricular activities, and homework. Now I’m supposed to get creative like a gourmet chef. Thankfully, eMeals is easing the struggle to get homecooked meals served each night that my kids will actually eat.
RECIPES
arkansastechnews.com

Tastes of Italy on Menu for October 28 PRHA Meal

Students from the Arkansas Tech University Department of Parks, Recreation and Hospitality Administration will serve an Italian-themed meal for their Thursday, Oct. 28, drive-thru dinner series event. The meal will include choice of house salad or antipasto skewers for a starter. For the entree, diners will select two of the...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

The Dish: Vegan Week showcases wide array of meals

Don't worry, Bugs Bunny. The vegans aren't coming for you. Fort Wayne Vegan Restaurant Week is back for its third year beginning Monday. The event will go through Nov. 7. While people might think that eating vegan is the equivalent of eating rabbit food, Heather Dahman hopes the event will prove otherwise.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Bon Appétit

Weeknight Romance, Thy Name is Pork Chops

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. There is something undeniably romantic about a big piece of meat intended for two people to share. In my mind, it’s the kind of thing you order at a very cool neighborhood restaurant, sitting at the bar with a glass of something festive and, crucially, your crush. Are the butterflies in your stomach from them or the majestic dish that just landed in front of you?
RECIPES
Health Digest

5-Bean Soup Recipe

There's just something about soup that is so comforting whenever you eat it, but the winter months always prove to be the best time to enjoy it.
RECIPES
Weelicious

Meal Plan -- Week 44

Hope you all are having a fun and spooky Halloween! Here's my family's meal plan for the week. Hope it's helpful to you and yours!. Smoothies once again for breakfast. This week we're making Immune Boosting Very Berry Smoothie, Vanilla Cinnamon Date Shake, Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie and Cherry Vanilla Smoothie. For weekend brunch we've got a Sheet Pan Pancake that everyone will love!
RECIPES

