This past week has been an eventful one for fans of Stardew Valley. This past week the beloved game’s developer, ConcernedApe, took to Twitter to release new teaser footage of his up-and-coming game Haunted Chocolatier. The game was first announced to be in development at the beginning of October, with the launch of a website for the game. For this game, ConcernedApe stated that he wanted to “explore fantastical possibilities.” The game is described to differ in Stardew’s quaint gameplay, focusing more on adventure and combat mechanics. The player will be a chocolatier at a chocolate store in a small, spooky town. New NPCs will be brought to the game, though the mechanic of gift-giving and romance seems to be still in place.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO