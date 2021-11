Savvy Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are prepping their farm space ahead of the game's next big update, and one has made it easy to get your plots ready. When Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 2.0 rolls out on November 5, it will add an all-new farming system to the game, which you can use to grow ingredients to use in a bunch of tasty Animal Crossing: New Horizons cooking recipes. Before you can start cooking up some delicious minestrone soup, you'll need to make sure you cultivate the tomatoes, potatoes, and carrots properly - and Reddit user CreativelyClo fixed up the perfect signs to get your dirt plots in order ahead of time (via Polygon).

