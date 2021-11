Hopefully you filled up your gas tank before the prices went up because gas is back up and its not coming down for a while. I had a feeling that gas prices were going to jump but I thought it would be a little closer to Thanksgiving for the annual holiday gouge. I certainly regret not filling up this weekend. I saw the signs at the gas stations this morning on the way in that had increased close to 40 cents per gallon.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO