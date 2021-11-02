CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
RPT-TABLE-Ivory Coast 2020/21 cocoa product exports up 2% year-on-year

 6 days ago

(Repeats to fix garbled table) ABIDJAN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ivory Coast's exports of semi-finished cocoa products from the start of the growing season in October 2020 to the end of September 2021 rose nearly 2% year-on-year to 454,586 tonnes, provisional port data showed on Tuesday. Ivory Coast is the world's top cocoa producer. Below are official figures for cocoa product exports in tonnes, including a breakdown of cocoa powder, butter and chocolate. There was no breakdown for other cocoa derivatives. Sept 2021 Aug 2021 Sept 2020 Aug 2020 Abidjan 12,709 27,310 18,856 24,828 San Pedro 15,212 16,390 10,936 17,447 Total 27,921 43,700 29,792 42,275 Cumulative 454,586 426,665 446,568 416,776 *** Powder Abidjan 772 804 2,101 3,007 *** Butter Abidjan 3,072 6,610 3,529 4,221 *** Chocolate San Pedro nil nil nil nil (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly Editing by Bate Felix)

