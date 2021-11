Icelanders are fond of saying that they are the only country on Earth to get their heat from the ground rather than the sun.A closer look at the country’s energy mix offers support to the claim.The volcanic country derived 65 per cent of its primary energy from geothermal sources in 2016. Around 85 per cent of all Icelandic homes are heated by geothermal energy. The country’s electricity comes almost exclusively from low-carbon hydropower and geothermal sources.Geothermal energy also heats the country’s many public swimming pools and supports the production of temperate crops such as tomatoes and cucumbers in specially heated...

